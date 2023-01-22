Investigation: Nelson County School Board Member Damon Jackey For Alleged Personal Gain From District Contract

Mugshot of Damon Jackey From an unrelated 2017 Arrest Photo by KY Sentinel

January 21st, 2023 (Bardstown, KY)

Nelson County resident Don Thrasher has filed a request with the Kentucky Attorney General's Office of Special Prosecutions asking the office to conduct a criminal investigation of Nelson County School Board member Damon Jackey.

The embattled Jackey has come under criticism recently for alleged conflict of interest due to his employment as a contractor for the Kentucky Department of Education. Jackey is listed as Field Staff of the KDE's Kentucky Education Technology Services division. The division contracts employees to service technology personnel including Jackey to service school districts with their technology.

Thrasher alleges Jackey financially benefited because allegedly Jackey voted at a Nelson County School board meeting on expending funds to supply computer laptops in the school district. Further alleging that the company Jackey works for with a contract from the KDE benefited by the addition of student computer laptops to its workload.

The Kentucky Sentinel reached out to Kentucky Department of Education Commissioner Glass' office to ascertain why the KDE utilizes a contract for Jackey's position, but his office failed to return calls on the issue.

Jackey cleared the way for chromebook usage in the district by taking advantage of his position as a member of the school board to get the policy changed on the usage of cell phones in class by students. Which then allowed Jackey to make the argument that chromebooks and laptops are a natural progression in classes because cellphones were already utilized. Critics of Jackey point to instances like this of a clear conflict of interest.

In 2017 David Norman was removed from the school board because he was an equipment operator with the Nelson County Road Department because the constitution states it is a conflict of interest. However, that section of the constitution was written before the creation of the Kentucky Department of Education. Some people like Thrasher believe the statutory oversight of being able to remove someone like a road equipment operator for a county road department by statute, but not an employee or contractor of the agency that oversees the school district needs to be changed by the General Assembly.

The KY Sentinel has been told that several legislators are working on a bill to change the law because of instances like Jackey's conflict.