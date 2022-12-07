Legal Action Filed In Bid To Stop Nelson County School Board From Last Minute Effort To Approve Merger Contracts

Signs Against The Nelson County School Merger At A Nelson County School Board Meeting Photo by WHAS 11

December 6, 2022 (Bardstown, KY)

Nelson County voters in District 1 and 4 overwhelmingly voted for the 2 candidates that opposed the merger. But that is not stopping the Nelson County School Board from trying to go against the will of the voters before the new members take over in 3 weeks.

Don Thrasher filed a legal action today attempting to stop the School Boards attempt at a last minute bid to circumvent the new board members opposed to the merger. Thrasher filed a Complaint for Declaratory Relief and Injunctive Relief along with a Motion for Temporary Restraining Order today in Nelson County Circuit Court. His motion is asking a judge to delay any votes for 3 weeks till the newly elected board members take office.

Amanda Rogers Deaton the District 4 Elect-School Board member and David Norman the District 2 Elect-School Board member campaigned on a platform of being opposed to the current merger plan. Another lawsuit had previously been filed by NCCARE a non-profit led by former Nelson County Circuit Court Judge Jack Seay. That lawsuit is being heard by a special judge and questions the process the board used to approve the District Facility Plan.

Thrasher's litigation is challenging events that took after the NCCARE lawsuit was filed. So far the NCCARE group has not filed an action to restrain or enjoin the board from taking a vote but sources say one is possible.

The Board intends on taking up approving 18 contracts related to merger construction at a specially called meeting on December 14th. Just 18 days from when the new members take office. Thrasher is asking the court to approve an emergency restraining order to keep the current board from trying to circumvent the will of the voters.