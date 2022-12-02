KY Court of Appeals Issues Stinging Rebuke: City of Bardstown Acted Improperly In Historic District Matter

City Attorney Audrey Haydon and Mayor Heaton Prior To A Council Meeting Photo by Source One

December 2nd, 2022 (Bardstown, KY) by Don Thrasher

In a lengthy 46 page legal opinion issued today by the KY Court of Appeals in Donna Molyneaux vs. City of Bardstown, the court found the city acted improperly and reversed Judge Charles Simms III's decision. One local legal watcher stated today's decision is a rebuke of the entire City of Bardstown Historic Review Board process, including the city council.

The Court of Appeals stated in its legal decision: "Reversal is warranted because the Bardstown Historical Review Board failed to act properly within the authority delegated to it by the City. The Board failed to make essential factual findings, delegated its fact-finding function to its staff, and arbitrarily made rulings that were not based upon factual findings. In making such rulings, the Board did not appropriately apply the guidelines contained in it's own manual"....."The Board completely abrogated its responsibilities".

Further in the decision it stated: "We recognize the importance of preserving the innate character of Bardstown’s Historic District, but the Historical Review Board does not have the discretion to act in whatever manner it chooses to fulfill this goal."...."We are very concerned with the practice of delegating decision-making to unappointed and unelected staff who are part of an unaccountable bureaucracy. When such delegation is done, there are no time limitations on how long this process will take and review of the staff’s decision-making is not available. Property owners like the Molyneauxes are at the mercy of such staff,with the possibility of being given a never-ending punch list of what they must do to comply.

The effect of today's decision invalidates the cities injunction it sought against Molyneaux and restarts the entire process back to the HRB to make factual findings. The case began from attempts to get permission to change the exterior of their property by the Molyneauxs.

The city of Bardstown was represented by city attorney Audrey Haydon. Mayor Heaton's office did not respond to a request for comment.