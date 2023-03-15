This is ChatGPT-4, OpenAI’s latest addition to the popular AI software that now goes step further

The K-S Report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Io5Ax_0lKCGeYq00
This is ChatGPT-4, OpenAI’s latest addition to the popular AI software that now goes step furtherPhoto byEmiliano VittoriosionUnsplash

Artificial intelligence research lab OpenAI has launched the latest version of its language software – GPT-4, an advanced tool for image analysis and human speech imitation, once again pushing the technical boundaries of the growing AI wave with lightning speed.

The long-awaited tool marks a big step forward when it comes to the power of artificial intelligence, but it also raises new questions when it comes to ethical norms in the application of this technology.

New-old ChatGPT

Open AI Lab's recently released ChatGPT has both delighted and alarmed the public with its ability to conduct natural conversations, sparking a veritable wave of viral posts, essays, scripts, and bot-generated conversations.

However, ChatGPT relied on an older generation of technology that did not represent the maximum that artificial intelligence is currently capable of, according to The Washington Post.

In contrast, GPT-4 is a state-of-the-art system that can do much more than generate sentences. In addition to text, it can analyze a variety of images and media.

Developers announced on Tuesday that the new technology could dramatically deepen the AI revolution, but the promises also drew some ire from the public, which believes such advanced AI systems could replace many jobs that millions of people depend on.

Officials at the San Francisco lab said GPT-4's "multimodal" text and image training will allow the chatbot to escape the chat box and more fully mimic the world of color and images, surpassing ChatGPT in its "advanced locking abilities”.

The biggest fears are becoming true

When shown a picture of a seesaw with a weight on one side and a ball on the other during initial testing, GPT 4 successfully analyzed the photo and explained that if the weight fell, the ball would fly into the air.

The problem with this is that the model, due to its ability to recognize situations, objects and images, can look at a picture of a large group of people and offer information about them located on different sides of the Internet, including their identity.

The biggest fear is that such a system could be used for mass surveillance because of its ability to recognize faces.

Sandini Agarwal, a researcher at OpenAI, told The Washington Post that the company therefore kept this feature off for now in order to better understand and evaluate any potential risks.

Additionally, OpenAI researchers wrote in a technical report: "As GPT-4 and AI systems like it become more widely adopted, they will have even greater potential to reinforce entire ideologies, worldviews, misconceptions, falsehoods, and cement beliefs." in conspiracy theories.

The lightning-fast progress of artificial intelligence, coupled with the incredible popularity of ChatGPT, has fueled a multibillion-dollar race for future dominance in the field.

The surge in popularity of these tools has also prompted criticism that companies are rushing to exploit untested, unregulated and unpredictable technology that can deceive people, undermine artists' work and lead to real-world harm.

OpenAI spokesman Nico Felix said at the time that the company "plans to implement safeguards to prevent identity theft and other types of abuse."

OpenAI said in a statement that GPT-4 still makes some of the mistakes that ChatGPT made, such as bad advice, and that its responses largely reflect social biases.

He also has no knowledge of events that occurred after September 2021, when the training data was finalized.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Freelance writer, storyteller and travel maniac!

Houston, TX
19 followers

More from The K-S Report

Fort Worth, TX

Getting in touch with your local elected officials is important. This is how you can do it

Fort Worth, Texas - It can be hard to get in touch with city or state officials because they are often busy with many responsibilities and receive a lot of correspondence from different sources. However, as a citizen, you have the right and the duty to contact them and share your views or ask for help on issues that matter to you.

Read full story
Arlington, TX

Shooting in Arlington school fatal for one student, another injured

Arlington, Texas - In a disturbing incident that unfolded at a high school in the Dallas-area, a student opened fire on Monday morning, resulting in the tragic death of one student, and causing injuries to another before being taken into custody by the police on a capital murder charge. As per the statements made by police officials and school district authorities, the shooting occurred at the high school campus in the suburban region of Arlington around 6:55 a.m. before the arrival of many students on their first day back to classes after spring break.

Read full story
1 comments

The current housing market in America still remains "unsolvable equation" for first homebuyers

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on various aspects of the economy, including the housing market. Home prices have soared to record levels, driven by a combination of factors such as increased demand, limited supply, rising building costs, low interest rates, and changing preferences.

Read full story
1 comments
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth ISD might to eliminate some positions for the 2023-24 academic year

Fort Worth Independent School District (ISD) is facing a challenging time as it has been forced to reorganize due to a significant decrease in enrollment, putting many campus-level jobs at risk, according to an audio recording of a staff meeting verified by the Fort Worth Report. During the meeting, which was held behind closed doors on March 10, top administrators announced to over 100 employees, including administrators, that their positions may be eliminated for the 2023-24 academic year. Although the number of jobs affected was not discussed, the seriousness of the situation was made clear.

Read full story
3 comments

META to lay off additional 10,000 workers, Mark Zuckerberg confirmed

META to lay off additional 10,000 workers, Mark Zuckerberg confirmedPhoto byDima SolominonUnsplash. Meta, the company that owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has announced plans to lay off 10,000 workers. It will be the second wave of mass layoffs by the tech giant, which laid off 11,000 employees last November. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the cuts would be "serious."

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy