This is ChatGPT-4, OpenAI’s latest addition to the popular AI software that now goes step further Photo by Emiliano Vittoriosi on Unsplash

Artificial intelligence research lab OpenAI has launched the latest version of its language software – GPT-4, an advanced tool for image analysis and human speech imitation, once again pushing the technical boundaries of the growing AI wave with lightning speed.

The long-awaited tool marks a big step forward when it comes to the power of artificial intelligence, but it also raises new questions when it comes to ethical norms in the application of this technology.

New-old ChatGPT

Open AI Lab's recently released ChatGPT has both delighted and alarmed the public with its ability to conduct natural conversations, sparking a veritable wave of viral posts, essays, scripts, and bot-generated conversations.

However, ChatGPT relied on an older generation of technology that did not represent the maximum that artificial intelligence is currently capable of, according to The Washington Post.

In contrast, GPT-4 is a state-of-the-art system that can do much more than generate sentences. In addition to text, it can analyze a variety of images and media.

Developers announced on Tuesday that the new technology could dramatically deepen the AI revolution, but the promises also drew some ire from the public, which believes such advanced AI systems could replace many jobs that millions of people depend on.

Officials at the San Francisco lab said GPT-4's "multimodal" text and image training will allow the chatbot to escape the chat box and more fully mimic the world of color and images, surpassing ChatGPT in its "advanced locking abilities”.

The biggest fears are becoming true

When shown a picture of a seesaw with a weight on one side and a ball on the other during initial testing, GPT 4 successfully analyzed the photo and explained that if the weight fell, the ball would fly into the air.

The problem with this is that the model, due to its ability to recognize situations, objects and images, can look at a picture of a large group of people and offer information about them located on different sides of the Internet, including their identity.

The biggest fear is that such a system could be used for mass surveillance because of its ability to recognize faces.

Sandini Agarwal, a researcher at OpenAI, told The Washington Post that the company therefore kept this feature off for now in order to better understand and evaluate any potential risks.

Additionally, OpenAI researchers wrote in a technical report: "As GPT-4 and AI systems like it become more widely adopted, they will have even greater potential to reinforce entire ideologies, worldviews, misconceptions, falsehoods, and cement beliefs." in conspiracy theories.

The lightning-fast progress of artificial intelligence, coupled with the incredible popularity of ChatGPT, has fueled a multibillion-dollar race for future dominance in the field.

The surge in popularity of these tools has also prompted criticism that companies are rushing to exploit untested, unregulated and unpredictable technology that can deceive people, undermine artists' work and lead to real-world harm.

OpenAI spokesman Nico Felix said at the time that the company "plans to implement safeguards to prevent identity theft and other types of abuse."

OpenAI said in a statement that GPT-4 still makes some of the mistakes that ChatGPT made, such as bad advice, and that its responses largely reflect social biases.

He also has no knowledge of events that occurred after September 2021, when the training data was finalized.