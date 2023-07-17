Reckless Driver Wreaks Havoc on Family Business in East LA

video by @kcalnews

A grim event occurred over the weekend in East LA when a family business was obliterated in a fiery crash caused by a reckless driver. The vehicle crashed into the business late Saturday, setting off a massive fire that has left the owners assessing the bleak aftermath of a lifes work reduced to ashes.

The otherwise quiet neighbourhood has been shaken by the incident, which saw the driver, seen in security footage fleeing the scene, tearing along sidewalk and into the small business. The family-led establishment, a hair salon and food supply outlet, has been left in ruin, with hopes of recuperation largely resting on a public GoFundMe campaign.