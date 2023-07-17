Irvine, CA

Reckless Driver Wreaks Havoc on Family Business in East LA

The Irvine Vibe

A grim event occurred over the weekend in East LA when a family business was obliterated in a fiery crash caused by a reckless driver. The vehicle crashed into the business late Saturday, setting off a massive fire that has left the owners assessing the bleak aftermath of a lifes work reduced to ashes.

The otherwise quiet neighbourhood has been shaken by the incident, which saw the driver, seen in security footage fleeing the scene, tearing along sidewalk and into the small business. The family-led establishment, a hair salon and food supply outlet, has been left in ruin, with hopes of recuperation largely resting on a public GoFundMe campaign.

Los Angeles County, CA

Exclusive Summer Deals for LA County Residents at Legoland

An enticing summer treat awaits Los Angeles County residents as the Legoland California Resort has significantly cut prices for the summer season. Until August 30th, residents are eligible to enjoy twice the fun with the 'two-for-one' deal - two-day park tickets for the price of a one-day pass, a steal for those planning their summer itinerary.

Los Angeles, CA

Sylmar RV Residents Offered Conditional Housing Assistance by LAHD

The Los Angeles Housing Department (LAHD) has intervened to aid residents living in an overcrowded RV lot in a Sylmar neighborhood, previously recognized as one of the city's nicest. The LAHD offer of housing assistance, however, is only available if the residents lose access to the RVs. Alarming living conditions and health risks prompted the move, further escalated by reports of human waste discharge into neighboring properties.

Irvine, CA

Lionel Messi's Arrival Spikes Inter Miami Ticket Prices to Record High

The much-anticipated Inter Miami debut of Lionel Messi, the football legend, is causing Inter Miami ticket prices to soar, reaching as high as $110,000 for his inaugural game in the Leagues Cup this Friday.

Irvine, CA

SAG-AFTRA and WGA Strike Continues Amid Compensation Disputes and Industry Support

The ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes saw a familiar figurestand in unity on the picket lines. Known for her comedic acting, Kristen Wiig stood with other actors and writers to voice their demands for better salaries and an upgrade in job conditions considering the rapidly evolving entertainment industry. The protests, which kicked off due to disagreements over pay hikes as well as the use of actors' personas in artificial intelligence without suitable compensation, witnessed an 11% pay increment demand from actors in the first year of a new three-year contract. The studios, on their side, proposed only a 5% increment.

Irvine, CA

Second-Hand Electric Car Market Sees Price Drops, Offers Attractive Buying Opportunities

A recent survey has indicated a nationwide dip in used car prices, particularly for electric vehicles which have experienced a significant decrease. The overall automobile industry hasn't yet returned to pre-pandemic pricing levels, but the used electric car market is offering substantial savings, due to continuous monthly price drops since the beginning of the year.

Irvine, CA

Taco Tuesday Trademark Dispute Settles, Phrase Free in the US Markets

The decades-long controversy surrounding the rights to the 'Taco Tuesday' has reached its conclusion. Taco John's, who has held the trademark registration since 1989, has chosen not to further contest Taco Bell's claim, instead, relinquishing its rights to the phrase. The company stated that the financial burden to pursue the legal dispute would have been substantial, estimated around one million dollars.

Chicago, IL

Emergency Slide from United Airlines Boeing 767 Lands in Chicago Backyard

Chicago residents were startled when an emergency slide from a United Airlines plane ended up in a local resident's yard after falling off mid-flight. Patrick Devitt, the homeowner who discovered the substantial slide in his backyard, relayed a fascinating narrative of the surprise drop. Devitt, his son, and father-in-law were in their house when they heard a loud 'boom' and found the giant slide in their yard. The slide caused damage to the roof shingles, downspout, and a kitchen window screen of his home.

Irvine, CA

Studio City Inferno: Man Spotted Leaving Scene, Arson Investigation Pending

Tuesday morning's tranquility in Studio City was shattered by a blaze originating from trees near an apartment building along the 101 Freeway, raising suspicions of potential arson. Fire was reported around 3:20 am at the Lankershim Boulevard off-ramp, with no structural damage or injuries reported.

East Los Angeles, CA

East LA Elderly Woman Brutally Assaulted; Attacker Still At Large

A brutal attack left an elderly woman recuperating from severe injuries in East Los Angeles. The victim, Rosalina Martinez, was viciously attacked outside her house on Saturday around 6 a.m., leaving her with a broken nose and substantial bruising.

Colorado State

In-N-Out Burger's Controversial New Policy Bans Masks for Better Customer Service

In-N-Out Burger, the well-known American fast food franchise, has issued a controversial new directive discouraging its staff in five states from using face masks, a decision set to take effect from August 14th. The company’s memo, which was leaked online, reveals that the move is aimed at fostering better communication with patrons. Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Texas, and Colorado are the affected states, while employees with legitimate medical reasons for wearing a mask are exempted from this policy.

California State

In-N-Out Burger Reveals Revised Mask Directive for Inter-state Employees; Stirs Controversy

In the pursuit of superior customer interaction and communication among associates, In-N-Out Burger, a renowned fast-food chain in the United States, announced a pivotal shift in policy surrounding mask-wearing for its employees.

Orlando, FL

The Looming Threat of Counterfeit Child Car Seats

An escalating number of counterfeit child car seats pose a potential danger to the lives of countless children. Customers, largely unaware, are purchasing these counterfeit items with an alarming increase, particularly across major cities like Los Angeles and Orlando.

Irvine, CA

Hearing Aids May Slow Cognitive Decline in Dementia-Prone Adults, Research Confirms

Ground-breaking research has provided compelling evidence that the use of hearing aids could potentially prevent or delay the onset of dementia, specifically in older adults with higher risks.

Irwindale, CA

Irwindale Aquatic Center Vandal on the Loose: Police Seek Public's Help in Identification

In the midst of ongoing investigations, Irwindale police have released surveillance footage showing a vandal causing significant damage to the Irwindale Aquatic Center. The police department's social media platforms featured video footage of a person, suspected to be an adult or older teenager, throwing a rock at the center's glass doors. The incident occurred on July 14, just before midnight.

East Los Angeles, CA

Community Shaken as Elderly Woman Attacked and Assaulted in East L.A. Incident

An elderly woman from East Los Angeles is currently recovering after a horrifying assault that took place in broad daylight as she was tending to her garden on Saturday morning, July 15, 2023. The victim, later identified as Rosalina Martinez, was assaulted as she cleared spider webs from her front lawn. Images of Martinez recovering in the hospital with a face heavily bruised and a neck brace were shared, revealing her narrow escape from the brutal attack. A Hispanic man in his 30s is the prime suspect in this incident and was last seen wearing a brown sweatshirt, grey shorts, and white shoes with red laces. He carried a red satchel and fled the scene on a black bicycle.

Prolonged Heatwave in Southern California: Triple-Digit Temperatures and Fire Warnings Persist

Southern California is set to continue suffering under extremely high temperatures as the current heatwave extends throughout this week. The persisting 'dome' high-pressure system remains the primary cause behind this stubborn heatwave, with the temperature bar in the valleys and Inland Empire likely to hit triple digits. Advisories cautioning people to avoid outdoor activities during peak hours and to keep their pets indoors have been issued, with residents encouraged to flee to cooler beach and mountaintops.

Irvine, CA

Australian Sailor Tim Shaddock and His Canine Companion Rescued After 3-Month Drift at Sea

In a triumphant rescue during a gruelling ordeal in the Pacific Ocean, a sailor and his trusty dog, after being castaways for a span of three months, were saved by a Mexican tuna boat in international waters. The sailor, identified as Tim Shaddock, remarkably appears to be in good health despite the challenging conditions and surviving solely on fish he caught and rainwater.

Irvine, CA

Tom Cruise Champions SAG-AFTRA and WGA Union Cause As Strike Continues

Amid the ongoing strikes of SAG-AFTRA and WGA unions, renowned actor Tom Cruise has implored the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) to consider the central concerns of the actors’ union, particularly around the issues of pay rates, residual payments, and artificial intelligence. The Chosen, a faith series, has been granted a SAG waiver enabling it to continue production, spotlighting the potential of such waivers for independent productions during the strike.

Irvine, CA

SAG-AFTRA and WGA Strike: A Clash Over Fair Compensation and AI Regulations Amid Shift in Industry Paradigms

The joint strike by the Screen Actors Guild Federation of Television and Radio Artists and the Writers’ Guild of America holds profound implications for the local economy, everyday actors, and related businesses. The core dispute is not solely about wages but also centers around the growing use of Artificial Intelligence in Hollywood and its implications for the industry. As the threat of actor substitution by AI amplifies, the guilds are battling to institute guidelines to prevent misuse and assure proper pay for their members.

Irvine, CA

U.S. Army Soldier Controversially Crosses into North Korean Territory

In an unexpected turn of events, a U.S. Army soldier disregarded travel restrictions and crossed into North Korea through the infamous Joint Security Area. The soldier had been intended to return to the United States due to disciplinary issues.

