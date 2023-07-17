Torrance Gardener Sustains Devastating Injuries from Suspected Undetonated Firework

video by @Foxla

Hector Mayoral, a 37-year-old gardener from Torrance, was severely injured when a suspected undetonated firework exploded in his hand. The gardener encountered the explosive object, described as a 'little ball', while mowing a neighborhood lawn just days after the Fourth of July celebrations. The detonation led to massive injuries, including the loss of his left hand and fingers along with impaired vision in his right eye. His body is marked with significant lacerations, resulting in a great deal of pain.

Ken Lucas, Mayoral's neighbour, responded to the horrifying incident by swiftly assembling a tourniquet and rushing to provide critical first aid. Lucas reported to the bomb tech that the unidentified object was likely more powerful than a standard M-80 firework. He also expressed deep concerns about the hazards posed to nearby children, had they found the explosive before Mayoral. Furthermore, Mayoral's predicament is worsened by his uninsured status, which lands him with the daunting challenges of unexpected hospital and medication bills, potential eye surgery costs, and the price of a possible prosthetic hand, on top of his regular living costs.

