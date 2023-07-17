Head-on Collision Stirs Traffic Chaos on Santa Clarita's 14 Freeway

video by @kcalnews

A serious head-on crash disrupted traffic flow on the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita on Sunday night. The incident reportedly involved a white van in the northbound lane, although the exact number of vehicles caught in the accident is yet to be verified. An active investigation by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) is currently underway.

Initial lead points towards a potential case of wrong-way driving, but requires further confirmation. Paramedics were spotted at the scene, attending to at least one individual from the crash. As a result of the collision, extensive traffic congestion, primarily in the southbound lane near Solo Dead Canyon Road, is reported. Commuters are advised to steer clear of the vicinity while the matter is being resolved. More updates will follow as further details emerge.