Cat lovers are smarter but dog lovers are more extroverted, according to scientists

Photo by Andrew Son Unsplash

Cat lovers are more intelligent according to a study published in IFL Science. Scientific research has repeatedly shown that dog and cat lovers have different personalities and traits. While dog lovers tend to be more outgoing and friendly, cat lovers tend to be (broadly speaking) more introverted, reserved, and quiet.

The study was based on a test of reasoning and general intelligence in which cat lovers scored higher. In addition, the study notes that cat lovers are also more sensitive and creative, and may have a stronger emotional bond with their pets.

While dog lovers are more likely to be extroverted and have a greater awareness of the existence of rules, cat lovers are more open-minded and less attentive to rules, making them more creative.

The study was conducted on 418 university students who were a self-proclaimed dog or cat lovers and were given a detailed questionnaire probing their personality traits. Of these students 352 declared themselves to be dog lovers and only 66 confessed to preferring cats.

Overall, the study findings describe cat lovers as shy, solitary, impersonal, serious, and nonconformist, but also creative, sentimental, independent, and self-sufficient. In contrast, dog lovers are down-to-earth, pragmatic, and obedient, as well as warm, outgoing, sociable, expressive, and group-oriented.

Researchers argue that the tendency can be explained by creativity. Traits linked to creative people, such as open-mindedness and less attention to rules, are also shared by cat lovers. Meanwhile, dog lovers more often possess traits that tend to inhibit creativity, such as scrupulousness.

