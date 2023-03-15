Stranger Things actress Grace Van Dien switches to Twitch after refusing to trade sexual favors for acting roles

Grace Van Dien Photo by Netflix

"Stranger Things" star Grace Van Dien, has made a shocking revelation this week as she spoke about her experience of sexual harassment on a movie set, The 26-year-old actress shared that she has been turning down acting roles after the last few projects she worked on didn't provide her with the best experiences with some of the people she had to work with.

In a Twitch live stream, Van Dien told about a particular incident where an unidentified film producer made indecent propositions to her on set. "One of the producers asked me to... the contract to a girl he was sleeping with and then asked me to have a threesome with them," the actress said. "So that was my boss. And I didn't do it, I cried and got very angry."

The situation is further proof that sexual harassment is still a reality in the entertainment industry even for actresses like Van Dien who was in a very good one in the acting world, It is admirable that she was willing to speak openly about her experience as her story could help other women who have gone through similar situations.

Despite the circumstances, Van Dien is trying to move on. Currently focused on live streaming on Twitch where he can choose who he hangs out with and who he talks to, he also recently tweeted that his work priorities are changing as he gets older and that he hopes to find the right project and the right people to work with.

Van Dien started streaming in December 2021, most of his content is focused on shooter games like Valorant or Fortnite along with the Just chatting category, and has more than 300.000 followers on the platform with an average of 900 viewers in the last 15 days, he also opened a youtube channel where he is starting to create content, he recently uploaded a video talking about his experience in stranger things.

The entertainment industry should take measures to ensure that sexual harassment is a thing of the past and that all people feel safe and protected at work, as currently, we are starting to see many cases like Brendan James or simply now if they are being talked about.

