Fake ChatGPT extension that hacks Facebook accounts

ChatGPT, the popular chatbot that answers any question you have conversationally, has been the subject of a scam. A fake extension hit the Chrome Web Store and caused damage to users who installed it. Said extension posed as "ChatGPT Quick Access" and offered users direct access to the chatbot, additionally the extension also had the ability to hijack Facebook accounts.

The extension was promoted on Facebook, and its function was to collect cookies and account data from the social network once someone clicked to install it. After the "application" was installed and the account was hijacked, it was used to promote the malware and expand its network of victims. The extension received 2,000 installs per day from March 3, 2023, until it was removed from the Chrome Web Store on March 9, 2023.

Although the extension has since been removed from the Chrome Web Store it is important to be careful when installing other extensions, as these types of impersonating applications are very common. Last year, five malicious Google Chrome extensions affected 1.4 million users. Two of those extensions were impersonating Netflix Party, the former name of Teleparty, an extension that allows you to watch streaming content with your friends at the same time.

Therefore, it is important for users to remain vigilant and make sure they are installing extensions from trusted and safe sources. As ChatGPT's notoriety continues to grow, it is likely that more scams of this type will appear, so users are advised to stay alert and be on the lookout for any suspicious activity.

