Lewis Capaldi's controversial duet with Ed Sheeran on TikTok

A video of Lewis Capaldi and Ed Sheeran singing a slightly raunchy song has caused a stir on social media. The "Pointless" singer is known for his antics on the video-sharing platform, but he's taken it a step further by including a clip of his friend Ed strumming the guitar part of one of his songs while making up a somewhat facetious lyric.

In the song, Lewis sings alluding to a situation in which a person returns to have sex with his ex, the lyrics are somewhat risqué so it surprises his followers, even in the comments you can see people saying "someone reminds him that he is now famous" trying to tell him that he should be careful with what he says on social networks. Although this type of content has generated some criticism, the couple is known for their irreverent humor and jokes in the press.

The video has caused controversy on social media, with many users wondering if Lewis understands that he is famous now. However, the couple is known for their pranks in the press and this appears to be another example of their irreverent humor.

Meanwhile, Lewis has been dealing with problems at his country house on the outskirts of Glasgow, which he bought on Ed Sheeran's advice during the COVID-19 closure in 2020. The five-bedroom house has proved to be a "money pit" and has required major renovations after Lewis deemed it uninhabitable due to the decor and smell. Although the singer was given the green light to convert former stables into a gym and build an extension that will include a pool, spa, sauna, media room, and home cinema, it is still unknown when the work will be completed.

In the meantime, fans are looking forward to more of Lewis and Ed's antics on social media, but Lewis may want to focus on his music and put the pranks aside for a while. What is clear is that his irreverent humor and light-hearted spirit are a refreshing counterpoint to the seriousness and sobriety that often prevails in the music world.

