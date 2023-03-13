Duchess of Sussex Meghan gets official approval to relaunch lifestyle blog

Meghan Markle Photo by Getty Images

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, could be preparing for the return of her lifestyle blog "The Tig". As reported by the Sunday Mirror, Meghan has reportedly obtained official preliminary approval to relaunch the site that would offer tips on food, travel, fashion, arts, design, conscious living, wellness, and commentary on personal relationships.

After getting engaged to Prince Harry and joining the British royal family in 2017, Meghan decided to shut down The Tig. Although the exact reason for her closure has not been publicly specified some reports suggest that it was in compliance with royal family protocol rules that call for greater discretion and neutrality in the activities and opinions of its members.

In addition, as a royal, Meghan probably did not have the freedom to express herself as candidly and authentically as she did on her blog, some of The Tig's posts addressed personal issues such as her struggles with self-esteem and self-love, which may have been seen as inappropriate for a member of the royal family.

However, now that she and Harry have relinquished their royal duties and settled in the United States, Meghan may feel she has more freedom to resume blogging and share her unique voice and perspective with her community of followers.

Now, according to reports, Meghan would be looking to replicate Gwyneth Paltrow's success with her wellness site Goop, which is estimated to be worth £200 million. Insiders told the Sunday Mirror that the Duchess is hoping to rival Gwinnie's mega-successful site, which makes a lucrative trade in New Age wellness luxuries such as vagina-scented candles.

The relaunch could be the latest profitable venture for Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry after they relinquish their royal duties in 2020 and move to the United States to start a new life.

Meghan has said in the past that she has never been a one-thing person and that The Tig was a perfect combination of all the things she loved. With her return, we hope she will continue to inspire her followers and provide valuable advice on living a mindful and balanced life.

