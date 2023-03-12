Merapi volcano erupts in Indonesia spewing lava and ash

Photo by Foto/Hendra Nurdiyansyah/via REUTERS

The Merapi volcano, located in the central region of the Indonesian island of Java, has erupted this Saturday, expelling a river of incandescent lava of about a kilometer and a half, along with clouds of smoke and ash. Local authorities have issued an alert, although it has not been necessary to evacuate the population at this time.

The Center for Geological Disaster Research and Development (BPPTKG) reported in a statement that a lava eruption has been observed reaching a distance of 1,500 meters to the southwest. The population of nearby localities has been warned to avoid activities in the danger zones, within a radius of between 3 and 7 kilometers from the volcano's crater, although evacuation of the population has not yet been deemed necessary.

Merapi, 2,968 meters high, is located on the border between the special region of Yogyakarta and the province of Central Java, and is the most active volcano in the Asian country and one of the most eruptive in the world, and was the second highest alert level. The Indonesian archipelago is located within the so-called "Ring of Fire" of the Pacific, an area of great seismic and volcanic activity that is shaken by thousands of tremors a year, most of them of low magnitude, and in which there are 127 active volcanoes.

Indonesian authorities remain alert to the activity of volcanoes in the country, especially in the central region of the island of Java, where the Merapi volcano, the most active in the country, is located. The situation in Indonesia is especially delicate due to the fact that the country is located in the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an area of great seismic and volcanic activity where several tectonic plates collide. With nearly 130 active volcanoes, prevention and preparation for possible natural disasters have become essential for the safety of the population.

Attributions.

24happenings. This was the impressive eruption of the Merapi volcano in Indonesia

TMZ. INSANE VOLCANO ERUPTION THICK MUSHROOM CLOUD INVADES INDONESIAN ISLAND