The movies that are perfect according to Quentin Tarantino

"The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" (1974): A Horror Masterpiece - 7.5 / 10 IMDB

Horror films have captivated audiences for decades, but "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" has managed to shock audiences in a way that few films have. Directed by Tobe Hooper in 1974, it is considered one of Hollywood's most shocking and disturbing films. Quentin Tarantino has called it one of the few "perfect" Hollywood films. It was banned in many countries and some cinemas withdrew it from their programming due to protests over the violence shown.

"Jaws" (1975): An Iconic Steven Spielberg Film - 8.1 / 10 IMDB

In 1975, Steven Spielberg directed "Jaws," a horror film based on the novel of the same name by Peter Benchley. The film became an instant classic, starring Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, and Richard Dreyfuss in the lead roles. The story of a great white shark terrorizing a small coastal community became a box office sensation and an iconic film in Spielberg's filmography.

"The Exorcist" (1973): A horror classic 8.1 / 10 IMDB.

Directed by William Friedkin in 1973, "The Exorcist" was based on the novel of the same name by William Peter Blatty, who also wrote the film's screenplay. The film follows the story of a girl possessed by the devil and her struggle to free herself from the influence of evil. Linda Blair's performance as the possessed girl remains one of the most iconic in horror cinema.

"Annie Hall" (1977): A Woody Allen Romantic Comedy - 8.0 / 10 IMDB

Woody Allen directed "Annie Hall" in 1977, a romantic comedy starring Allen himself and Diane Keaton. The film follows the relationship of Alvy Singer (Allen) and Annie Hall (Keaton), from the beginning of their relationship to their separation. The film is a reflection on love relationships and the passage of time.

"Young Frankenstein" (1974): A Classic Mel Brooks Comedy - 8.0 / 10 IMDB

In 1974, Mel Brooks directed "Young Frankenstein," a comedy based on an idea by Gene Wilder, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Brooks. The film follows the story of a grandson of Dr. Frankenstein who decides to follow in his grandfather's footsteps and create a monster. With memorable performances by Gene Wilder, Peter Boyle, and Marty Feldman, "Young Frankenstein" is a classic comedy that has stood the test of time.

"Back to the Future" (1985): A Science Fiction Adventure - 8.5 / 10 IMDB.

In 1985, Robert Zemeckis directed "Back to the Future," a science fiction film starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd. The film follows the story of Marty McFly (Fox) and his time travel from 1985 to 1955. The film became an instant classic and spawned two sequels.

"The Wild Bunch" (1969): A violent and revolutionary western - 7.9 / 10 IMDB

In 1969, Sam Peckinpah directed "The Wild Bunch," a western film that revolutionized the genre by featuring explicit violence unprecedented in Westerns. The film tells the story of a group of outlaws planning their last big heist on the U.S.-Mexico border. With performances by legends such as William Holden, Ernest Borgnine, and Robert Ryan, "The Wild Bunch" is a classic of the western genre that has influenced numerous subsequent films.

