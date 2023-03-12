Lufthansa airline demands passengers to delete evidence of plane incident

Photo by DailyMail

Washington DC - Lufthansa airline staff appealed to terrified passengers on a flight between Austin and Frankfurt to delete evidence of the indecent incident on March 2 when lightning struck the plane, causing it to suddenly descend 1,000 feet and then regain control.

According to DailyMail, some of the passengers, one of whom was injured, revealed that the flight attendants made two attempts to get people to delete the photographs and videos they had taken, the first time it was something of an order but then the attendants repeated the request but this time claiming they were doing it to protect the privacy and intimacy of the other passengers.

Some of the people on the flight were not wearing seat belts so the warning signal was not activated and after the flight made an emergency landing 7 people were taken to the hospital.

In the images that can be found on social networks you can see the consequences of the incident with food and personal items scattered all over the cabin, Rolanda Schmidt one of the 7 people injured during the flight stated that she was hit in the head by a plastic tray that was in the front seat handle, then flew out of her seat while the plane maneuvered hitting her head again "it was like my insides were shaking" said Schmidt.

Lufthansa reported that Rolanda's injuries were classified as "minor injuries," but she said she suffered a concussion, a bruised arm, and a possible hip fracture, contrary to the airline's statement.

Following the incident, the plane made an emergency landing at Dulles International Airport, Washington DC, after a 10.5-hour flight to Germany. A flight attendant called over the loudspeaker "delete all photos and videos" which caused great commotion among the passengers, 5 minutes later they asked again but in a more softened form claiming it was for the privacy of the passengers as mentioned above.

For Rolanda Schmidt, this request was more of an order than a polite request, another passenger who wished to remain anonymous confirmed Rolanda's story saying that the airline had indeed made such a request.

The airline offered passengers a link to request a ticket refund after they expressed their displeasure on social media.

