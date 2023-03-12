Shakira achieves 14 Guinness records with her latest song in collaboration with Bizarrap

Shakira Photo by AARON SNAIDERMAN-GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS

Latin pop hitmaker Shakira has once again demonstrated her talent and musical versatility with her latest song which has taken the music industry by storm and earned her a slew of awards including 14 Guinness World Records. The song in question is 'Music Sessions Vol. 53', a collaboration with DJ and producer Bizarrap that has been a hit on the charts since its release in January.

During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show', Shakira and Bizarrap spoke with Jimmy Fallon about the success of the song and the accolades received. The singer made no secret that the song is largely a response to her ex-partner soccer player Gerard Pique and that much of her personal life including the painful breakup motivated her to create an anthem for women everywhere.

According to Shakira, her fan base has now become a sisterhood that acknowledges that she has had to deal with a lot of "crap", just as she has done in the last year. She is clearly referring to the fact that Pique has moved on with a much younger woman, Clara Chia Marti, with whom Gerard went public with his relationship last year. She is reportedly a public relations student who works for Piqué's production company and handles his events.

However, Shakira has given the people what they wanted on 'Fallon'... performing the song and getting the whole audience on their feet and dancing. They are clearly on her side.

In addition, the singer has set a new Guinness World Record with her latest hit, now holding titles such as the Latin song with the most plays on Spotify in 24 hours and the most viewed Latin song on YouTube in 24 hours, among others.

Shakira and Piqué's split has been quite hard for her and for good reason, as they were together for 11 years and have two children together. Many people feel that the way Pique ended things with Shakira was unceremonious... and pretty scandalous too.

Regardless, Shakira seems to be doing well now and still looks spectacular. This latest song is just another example of her talent and staying power, making her a beloved global star.

