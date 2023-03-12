New Hampshire state representative arrested for assault on snowplow driver

Jeffrey Greeson Photo by New Hampshire State Police

New Hampshire, Massachusetts State Representative Jeffrey Greeson was arrested for disorderly conduct, trespassing, and simple assault after confronting a snowplow driver who was working on Greeson's home following a major storm.

The incident took place on March 4 and was captured on video by Highway Department employee Paul Manson. In the video, Greeson is seen doing some rather funny little jumps as he attempts to cross a snowfall to confront Manson in the street.

Greeson was very annoyed by the snow being pushed into his driveway by Manson and shouted orders at him while cursing, "Your job is to clear the road! Clear the road! Get in your truck and do your job" were the words shouted at him by Greeson. The situation became so tense that the police had to be called.

Manson recorded the entire scene Greeson made and posted the video on his Facebook page. He admitted to a local television reporter that he was pushing snow into Greeson's driveway and that he felt bad about doing it but said he couldn't help it since his job was to clear the roads which ultimately led him to throw the snow into Jeffrey's driveway as well as other people's driveways in the area.

Greeson released a statement acknowledging that he was at fault for his attitude and apologized to the worker and also stated that the apology had been accepted and that there were no hard feelings between them, however, Greeson has a court date in May regarding the incident.

This is a reminder of how important it is to remain calm and composed at all times, especially when dealing with people who are simply doing their job. Snow and bad weather can be frustrating, but they do not justify violence or aggression.

Attributions:



TMZ: NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE LEGISLATOR BLOWS HIS STACK AT SNOWPLOW DRIVER

WMUR-TV: Video: Police arrest New Hampshire state representative seen on video shouting at plow driver