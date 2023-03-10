NYC will compensate protesters for injuries and arrests in George Floyd protests

Photo by Getty Images

Last Tuesday, the city of New York submitted a proposed settlement to a federal court agreeing to pay at least $21,500 to each of the hundreds of protesters who participated in the 2020 George Floyd protests and were arrested or forcibly detained by police officers.

If approved, the settlement could result in the city paying millions to more than 320 people who participated in the June 4 demonstrations in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx. Lawyers for the protesters who filed the lawsuit consider it the "largest per-person settlement in a mass arrest class-action lawsuit in the history of New York City."

These demonstrations were just some of the many that erupted across the country following George Floyd's death in police custody in Minneapolis. The New York City Police Department came under harsh criticism for its treatment of protesters.

The class-action lawsuit, filed by five plaintiffs in October 2020, alleges that "the New York City Police Department arrested and charged protesters without probable cause and subjected them to excessive force, as part of a planned police action involving some of the highest-ranking members of the NYPD."

In addition, the proposed settlement seeks approximately $2.5 million in attorney fees and $2,500 for each protester who received a fine from the NYPD during the protests.

This settlement is an important step towards justice for the protesters who were detained and subjected to force during the 2020 protests. We hope that this compensation will help heal the wounds caused by the police.

By Euder Villamizar // NewsBreak