Photo by Getty Images

New York City has always been a magnet for dreamers and entrepreneurs from around the world, but what does the near future hold for New Yorkers? A new report suggests that the outlook is not good as there is a possibility of seeing an increase in so-called "Frankenstein apartments" and deficiency in the city's libraries.

Frankenstein apartments are buildings that have been assembled from pieces of other abandoned buildings and structures. They are often the result of quick and cheap construction in an attempt to meet the growing demand for housing in the city where we know all too well that rents are far from affordable. These buildings may seem like quick and easy short-term solutions, however, they often present serious and dangerous problems such as fires and structural collapse.

On the other hand, disabled libraries are public libraries that have been severely affected by a lack of funding and support. Instead of being a valuable resource, libraries are increasingly constrained in terms of staff and budget hindering their ability to keep their collections up to date and provide good quality services.

Both phenomena can be seen as symptoms of a city struggling to stay afloat in an increasingly chaotic and uncertain world. With the COVID-19 pandemic and the looming economic crisis, many fear that the situation will only get worse in the near future.

While the situation may seem bleak, there is still hope for New York City. The local community can come together to advocate for better public policies that promote responsible building and investment in libraries and other community resources. In addition, residents can work together to preserve the city's architectural heritage and promote safety and quality of life for all New Yorkers. With careful planning and collective action, New York City can meet the challenges it faces and build a more prosperous and sustainable future for all.

By Euder Villamizar // NewsBreak