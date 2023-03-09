More than 100 goats were released in San Francisco to prevent possible fires

Photo by California Departament of Transportation

In an effort to prevent wildfires, about 140 goats were deployed on a hillside in San Francisco. These animals are an environmentally friendly and efficient solution to keep grasses down and reduce the risk of wildfires.

Last Wednesday, the herd began their feast at Rincon Hill Dog Park and finished their work around 3:30 pm. The goats are especially suited to grazing in steep areas that are difficult for machines to access. This makes them perfect for America's most mountainous city.

Photo by California Departament of Transportation

Caltrans, the agency responsible for transportation in California, is using goats to control weeds in hard-to-reach places, areas that are difficult to reach with mowers or herbicides. Extinguishment work usually takes place twice a year and helps eliminate brush to reduce the danger of wildfires.

The goats are strong and agile, able to climb steep slopes and scamper over rocks and other obstacles, making them ideal for the steep slope of the dog park. They are also environmentally friendly and do not require herbicides, leaving only their droppings, which are good fertilizer.

Caltrans contracted the goats through a herding company, but did not specify which one, although it appears that they have not managed to get them all under control as some social media users shared videos where one of them could be seen circulating calmly through the streets "I hope it finds its way home" said one Twitter user.

Photo by Twitter/kaylaegalloway

The goats are not only a cost-effective and efficient solution to reducing the risk of wildfires, but they are also a beautiful and unique sight in the city. We hope to see more herds grazing on San Francisco's hillsides in the future.

By Euder Villamizar // NewsBreak