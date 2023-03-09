LAUSD launches anonymous app to report safety incidents in Los Angeles schools

Photo by Getty Images

The Los Angeles Unified School District has launched a new phone app to ensure student safety on campuses. The app, called LASAR, allows anyone in the Los Angeles school community to report anything that could be a potential threat, including the recent teen opioid epidemic.

The app has been launched in response to several overdose incidents on LAUSD campuses, including the tragic death of Melanie Ramos, a 15-year-old student, who overdosed in a school bathroom.

According to Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho, student safety is his top priority. Along with supporting the mental health and social-emotional focus of his plan of study, the anonymous reporting application completes his holistic approach to ensuring that no other students fall victim to the growing opioid epidemic.

The LASAR app allows whistleblowers to anonymously report any concerns or tips about any safety issues, including threats of attack on the school, possible suicide, weapons or other dangerous objects, vandalism, and "other non-emergency safety issues." Whistleblowers can also provide contact information for LASPD to contact them if they wish.

The launch of an app that allows our school community to anonymously report any concerns or tips is part of a multi-pronged approach to keeping our students safe, Board President Jackie Goldberg.

With the LASAR app, the Los Angeles Unified School District is taking an important step to ensure student safety on campuses and to combat the growing teen opioid epidemic. All members of the Los Angeles school community should be vigilant and use the app to report any safety issues they may observe to help keep students safe and secure.

By Euder Villamizar // NewsBreak