Las Vegas police seek to identify suspects in city home improvement store robberies

Photo by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

By Euder Villamizar // NewsBreak

(Las Vegas) Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects involved in thefts from several home improvement stores. Those involved are accused of stealing more than $25,000 worth of products from various stores throughout the city.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the suspects have been conducting thefts at various stores throughout the city since February 2. These crimes have been committed at various locations throughout the city, which has made them difficult to apprehend and has generated great concern in the community.

The robberies generally occur during the day, when the suspects have been captured on surveillance cameras loading high-end items into vehicles which then flee the scene and have not been able to be identified.

Police have provided some surveillance footage showing the suspects in these robberies. Both are male, one with a slim build and the other with a larger build wearing a beard. They have been seen wearing different clothing in each of the robberies.

Police have urged anyone with information about the suspects or the robberies to contact them as soon as possible. Any information, no matter how small, can help in the investigation and lead to the identification and apprehension of the suspects.

Meanwhile, police have also advised store owners and managers in the city to be vigilant and take extra security measures to avoid becoming victims of robberies.

This is a call to the Las Vegas community to help police identify these suspects and put an end to the string of robberies that have been affecting home improvement stores in the city. Every little bit of information, no matter how small, can help in catching these individuals and preventing future robberies in the city.