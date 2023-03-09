Tiger Woods faces lawsuit from ex-girlfriend Erica Herman

Tiger Woods And Erica Herman Photo by Getty Images

Tiger Woods is facing a $30 million lawsuit from his ex-girlfriend Erica Herman, who claims he kicked her out of their home after allegedly sexually abusing her. The couple had been living together for six years in their Hobe Sound, (FLORIDA), home.

Erica says she performed "valuable services" for Tiger in exchange for living there rent-free and claims her relationship with him ended in the fall of last year, also claiming Tiger's agents convinced her to pack for a "short vacation" without him. However, when she arrived at the airport, she was told she had been "kicked out" of the house and could not return. She also claims that one of Tiger's lawyers met her at the airport and confiscated more than $40,000 in cash she had in the house, accusing her of obtaining it in a shady way.

According to DailyMail, documents have been filed claiming that Woods' prohibited actions caused serious and actual consequential and emotional harm to Herman. These actions were carried out intentionally, willfully, premeditated, and maliciously.

In response to the lawsuit, Tiger's trust, which owns the house, alleges that Tiger broke up with Erica and asked her to leave the house he shares with his two children. The trust denies that there was any verbal agreement about Erica's right to live in the house and claims that she was only there as Tiger's girlfriend, basically, once the relationship ended she lost her right to live there.

In addition to suing for the rental value of the house for the remaining five years of their alleged verbal agreement, Erica is also seeking to invalidate a confidentiality agreement she claims she was forced to sign. According to her, the agreement prevents her from speaking about the sexual abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of her ex-partner. However, she has not publicly specified what misconduct Tiger allegedly committed.

According to the law, a confidentiality agreement cannot be enforced if it is made prior to a dispute involving sexual harassment or sexual assault. This legal provision is intended to ensure that victims of sexual harassment or sexual assault are not prevented from speaking publicly about their experience and making public the details of the incident in question.

By Euder Villamizar // NewsBreak