Bam Margera was arrested while going through divorce proceedings

Bam Margera and Nicole Boyd Photo by Getty Images

Brandon Cole Margera better known as Bam Margera, the famous star of "Jackass", after his complicated recovery and recent separation is now involved in more problems being arrested by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

According to TMZ, this time Bam Margera has been accused of domestic violence by his new partner. The woman filed a complaint with the police after claiming that she had been the victim of an assault by her "husband". The events reportedly took place at 5:30 a.m. last Thursday.

Bam's partner went to the authorities and presented apparent injuries he had sustained during the incident. From this complaint, the authorities proceeded to the arrest of the famous skater holding him in "Vista Detention Facility" on charges of bodily injury on a current or former spouse, cohabitant, dating partner or fellow parent, it is also said that the person who made the complaint is not his wife Nicole Boyd with whom he is in the process of separation, According to TMZ Bam paid a bail of $ 50,000 the day after his arrest and was released.

Last month Nicole filed for legal separation with Bam Margera claiming in the separation papers "irreconcilable differences" as the main reason for the divorce, she also specified that she wants full custody of her son Phoenix and Bam could only visit him under supervision as long as he complies with the corresponding payments requested in the lawsuit, money intended for the care of the minor.

A spokesman for the District Attorney's office says no charges were filed in his office's case, as people only file charges when they believe they can prove them.

This is not the first time Bam Margera has been involved in legal trouble, and his history of erratic behavior has been documented in the media on several occasions. After all that has happened, this new incident only adds more problems to the famous skateboarder's situation.

By Euder Villamizar // NewBreak