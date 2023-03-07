FDA Stops Elon Musk and Neuralink with its idea of implanting chips in human brains

Elon Musk Photo by Getty Images

A year ago, billionaire Elon Musk unveiled his ambitious "Neuralink" project, which seeks to use experimental chips in the human brain. The idea behind this project is to develop technology that would allow the brain to be directly connected to a computer, which would, in theory, allow for greater efficiency in the interaction between humans and electronic devices.

The problem with this initiative is that some of Tesla Motors' experiments, particularly with SpaceX, had more than one failed test that ended in explosions, so the regulatory authorities were in a big dilemma when deciding whether or not to allow this type of human testing.

The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine published a letter informing the beginning of an investigation into Neuralink for unsafe handling of dangerous pathogens after the removal of these famous implants found in the brains of monkeys used for their initial tests.

Musk's goal with Neuralink is to create a neural interface that surgeons implant directly into the brain, which could restore motor function and treat neurological disorders in patients who need it, and of course, there is also mention of adding a lot of additional functions that are not medically necessary, such as data transfer and linking to wireless devices.

Now, according to a report by Reuters, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has rejected Neuralink's request to implement its chips in humans, the report came after employees and former employees of the company revealed that in early 2022 the FDA had already banned this type of testing.

The main reason for the rejection is the risk involved in using a lithium battery in the chip and the concern that the wiring will not stay in place if it is in contact with the brain mass as well as the possible risks of brain damage when the chip is removed.

Finally, Neuralink has not disclosed details of its application, the FDA's rejection, or the extent of the agency's concerns.

By Euder Villamizar // NewsBreak