A Baba Vanga's prediction for the year 2023

Baba Vanga Photo by Wikipedia

Vangelia Pandeva Dimitrova, better known as Baba Vanga, has become a world-renowned figure for her alleged psychic abilities to predict future events. However, it is important to note that her predictions have been the subject of controversy and skepticism by many experts.

Baba Vanga claimed to have received her visions through "voices from another dimension," which led her to make many predictions, some of which have come true according to her followers. Among these predictions was the 9/11 attack, an event that occurred years after her prediction.

Recently, it has been reported that Baba Vanga predicted a major explosion in a nuclear power plant for the year 2023, as well as the use of biological weapons that will have a significant impact on the environment. According to her, this event would occur in a country that has been experimenting with this type of weaponry. It is important to mention that these claims are not supported by any scientific evidence and should be taken with caution.

It is possible that some of Baba Vanga's predictions have coincided with major events, such as the sinking of the Russian submarine Kursk, the 2004 tsunami, the election of Barack Obama, and possibly, the coronavirus pandemic.

As for the story of Baba Vanga, she is said to have lost her vision after being caught in a tornado. However, this story has also been the subject of controversy and has not been independently verified.

In conclusion, Baba Vanga is a controversial figure and her predictions should be viewed with skepticism and caution. Although some of her predictions have been considered to be accurate, there is no scientific evidence to support her alleged psychic abilities.

By Euder Villamizar // NewsBreak