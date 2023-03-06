The man who broke the record of visits to Disneyland

Photo by Jeff Reitz/Instagram

Jeff Reitz's story begins in 2012 when he decided to break the record for the number of times he visited Disneyland with an astonishing 2995 visits, culminating in March 2020.

When this 50 year old man from California, decided to start his journey he was unemployed and happened to get his hands on an annual pass to the famous theme park, from that moment he started visiting the park every day and eventually took the initiative to share his experience through photos and videos shared on his instagram account @disney366_.

When the pandemic restrictions began in 2020 he was forced to stop attending and by that time he had already visited the park 2995 days in a row, fortunately for him, and thanks to sharing his experience on social networks the Guinness team contacted him to set this new record.

According to Jeff, the park is a great place to walk and talk, he visited it frequently with his family long before starting his adventure, his main motivation is to see how the appearance of the park is changing over the years.

His favorite place inside the park are the Matterhorn Bobsleds roller coasters, it is also normal to think that he spent a fortune during all these trips, according to Jeff, the annual cost is about 1400 dollars considering that he uses an annual pass, also, this covers the cost of parking not to mention that he lives 20 minutes away from the park and he visited every afternoon after leaving work.

He finally came back to visit the park after three years and says he feels like he is coming back and that excites him.

By Euder Villamizar // NewsBreak