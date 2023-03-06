The appearance of some celebrities after weight loss

Christian Bale - 70 pounds

Christian Bale, the successful Hollywood actor, is known for transforming his body for each character. In 2004, he lost 70 pounds for his role in "The Machinist". Bale is advised by professionals so that these drastic changes do not affect his health.

Zach Galifianakis - 60 pounds

The famous actor and comedian Zach Galifianakis is known for his participation in movies like The Hangover and Due Date. For many years, Galifianakis has been recognized for his remarkable overweight. However, in 2014, he surprised the public by appearing on the red carpet with 60 pounds less. Despite his remarkable weight loss, Galifianakis still has difficulty adjusting to his new healthy lifestyle.

Tom Arnold - 100 pounds

Tom Arnold, an actor and comedian known for his significant overweight and addictions to food, alcohol, and drugs, managed to change his lifestyle thanks to his wife and his role as a father. Arnold adopted a healthy diet and started exercising daily, which allowed him to lose 100 pounds. His transformation is remarkable and reflects the benefits of a healthy lifestyle.

Adam Richman - 70 pounds

Adam Richman, actor, and host known for his participation in the show Man vs. Food, experienced weight gain due to severe depression, which forced him to step away from television to improve his health. After adopting a vegan diet and starting to exercise, Richman managed to lose 70 pounds in just 10 months.

Kirstie Alley - 50 pounds

Actress Kirstie Alley has had a successful career in the entertainment industry, thanks to her great talent, charisma, and beauty. After some time away from the screen, Alley returned with a notable overweight, but she managed to eliminate it through physical activity and a healthy diet.

Oprah Winfrey - 77 pounds

Oprah Winfrey, a successful host and one of the wealthiest and most influential women in the world, decided to lose weight for health reasons and joined the Weight Watchers group. Thanks to her efforts, she managed to lose 77 pounds and significantly improve her health.

Graham Elliot - 150 Pounds

Graham Elliot, renowned chef and celebrity, managed to obtain four stars in his culinary career. Despite his success, Elliot struggled with a significant overweight that he was only able to eliminate through gastric surgery, which allowed him to lose 150 pounds.

John Goodman - 100 Pounds

John Goodman, a talented actor known for his participation in the series Roseanne, admitted to having problems with food and never feeling satisfied. After following a strict diet and cardio workout four to six times a week, he managed to lose 100 pounds. Her transformation demonstrates the benefits of a healthy lifestyle.

Jennifer Hudson - 80 Pounds

Jennifer Hudson, the talented actress in important movie productions, decided to take care of her diet in 2008 and managed to lose 80 pounds. Her transformation was amazing and her appearance and health changed completely.

Adele - 100 Pounds

Adele is a singer famous for her talent and songs. For a long time, she looked noticeably overweight, but after her separation, she decided to focus on her health and began to take care of her body. Adele managed to lose 100 pounds and surprised everyone with her impressive transformation.

Jonah Hill - 66 Pounds

Jonah Hill, a famous actor, and comedian have used his weight in many movies to give a comedic touch to his characters. However, he decided to watch his diet and lose weight. He managed to lose 66 pounds and looks amazing.

By Euder Villamizar // Newsbreak