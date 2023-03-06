Kim Kardashian is ready to date again and wants to get married

Kim Kardashian Photo by Getty Images

Celebrity Kim Kardashian has decided to start dating again but this time she's pretty sure what kind of partner she wants or rather what kind of people she doesn't want to date.

According to People Magazine sources the 42 year old mother of 4 and businesswoman has been asking some of her friends to introduce her to people to see if she can get a new partner, the only condition she has imposed on herself is that she doesn't want this new person to be a Hollywood star or simply not famous.

They also commented that Kim has not been dating anyone since she is taking a break after the breakup with Pete Davidson and believes that the best for her in this new "possible" relationship would be a person in the world of finance, her main desire is to get this person with whom to share all the things that make her happy, she told people.

Kim Kardashian separated from comedian Davidson last year in July and lasted 9 months of relationship, the official reason for the breakup was that they had a very complicated agenda as both were always traveling so they did not have time to see each other, although it is said that the real reason is that Pete was not willing to have a relationship with a person who was still married and had 4 children, not to mention how conflictive Kanye West is.

Finally, the famous businesswoman said she is not sure how her love story will end but she is open to having more children and if the opportunity arises to remarry the person who wants to be with her, maybe the fourth time is the charm.

By Euder Villamizar // Newsbreak