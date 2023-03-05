Chris Rock breaks the silence after a year of being slapped by Will Smith

Chris Rock Photo by Getty Images

The famous comedian and screenwriter Chris Rock after a year finally talks about the famous slap in the face that Will Smith gave him at the Oscars, and the way to do it was by calling him in a peculiar way.

This Saturday night the comedian during a live Netflix special let it be known that he is still pretty mad at the actor for slapping him live in front of the whole world.

Chris commented on the show in a sarcastic way that everyone knows what happened, he slapped him almost a year ago, and people still ask him if it hurts and he responds to that question by saying that "you still buzz his ears", a way of saying that he still feels offended by what happened despite the public apology from will smith.

He made it clear that he does not want to appear in any interview with Winfrey or Gayle King as he does not want to be seen as a victim so you will never see him crying in any of those programs and compares the slap with a boxing exhibition by referring to Pacquiao, he also made it clear that he had no chance if there was any physical confrontation with the actor as the size difference was considerable comparing himself to a piece of corn of 'Pootie Tang'.

Finally, he returned to comment on will's wife saying that having dated her son's friend and talking about it with her husband in public was very low, culminating with the wife has done more damage to the actor than the damage will had done to Chris Rock himself with the slap, he also made some other comments about why he did not return the slap with his characteristic humor and made it clear that will still have a lot of work ahead if he wants to earn Chris Rock's forgiveness.

By Euder Villamizar // NewsBreak