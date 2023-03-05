Madonna is rumored to be dating her son's young boxing coach

Madonna and Josh Popper Photo by Instagram _joshpopper

After ending her relationship with model Andrew Darnell, 23 years old, and suffering many insecurities caused by criticism of her appearance, pop star Madonna apparently is immersed in a new relationship, this time with boxer Josh Popper, 29 years old, having a difference of 35 years with her new partner.

According to the British newspaper Daily Mail there are suspicions that Madonna's new partner is her son's boxing instructor who teaches at the Bredwinners gym in New York, after several visits the 64 year old star struck up a friendship with Josh that over time could have become something more, the instructor has not hesitated to share on social networks some photos where they can be seen together.

The singer's self-esteem was greatly affected especially by the "deformed" comment she received on social networks after her operations and she assured that it was the fault of the camera with a long lens with which she was photographed, she is also very aware that she is the focus of criticism and age discrimination due to her history of couples and says that this is the world we live in.

According to Madonna her old relationship was not serious and she says she is not heartbroken but due to what happened with the criticisms along with the recent breakup she has felt many insecurities making it a complicated stage for her, to this can also be added the loss of her brother Anthony Ciccone and the breakup with Ahlamalik Williams so it is said that this new relationship, if true, could have come at a good time for her.

On the other hand, Josh Popper does not affirm but neither denies that he is in a relationship with Madonna despite the photos shared on her social networks, The new relationship has been the subject of much attention and discussion in the media due to their age difference. However, the singer has moved on with her love life despite the criticism and an official confirmation of this relationship is expected.

By Euder Villamizar // NewsBreak