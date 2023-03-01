JK Rowling's ex-husband claims he helped create Harry Potter

JK Rowling and Jorge Arantes Photo by Getty Images

The famous writer JK Rowling in a podcast called 'The Witch Trials' told the story behind the creation of "Harry Potter" saying that her ex-husband a Portuguese journalist named Jorge Arantes with whom she was married from 1992 to 1995 was a very controlling, jealous and possessive person to the point that the writer was forced to make photocopies of the manuscripts of the first volume of the saga called "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" to prevent any reprisal from him in a jealous attack.

The writer also mentioned that her ex-husband was so jealous that she did not even have a key to her own house and that for a while he took the manuscript from her and kept it as if it were a kind of hostage in order to manipulate her since he knew how much she cared about the book, the only way she found to save her work without him noticing was to take some pages with her every time she went to work to make photocopies of it until she was able to rescue her work completely.

After these accusations the British newspaper Daily Mail approached Arantes to know his side of the story, claiming that JK Rowling is delusional and that all this was invented, even the 57-year-old journalist mentioned that he helped in the creation of the book as both had a great passion for literature, especially children's literature and that she began writing the first of the 7-book project when they were beginning their relationship so he was very involved in the creation of the book and said that she was very aware of that.

After these answers from the ex-husband, Daily Mail tried to contact JK Rowling's team but she preferred not to give any statements regarding Arantes' response.

JK Rowling and Jorge Arantes divorced after an argument in which the journalist became particularly aggressive which ended with a complaint to the police and the custody of her daughter Jessica by the writer.

Currently, JK Rowling is married since 2001 to Dr. Neil Murray and has two children in this new marriage.

By Euder Villamizar // NewsBreak