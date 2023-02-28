The mistake of the series "The last of us" that reminds us of "Game of Thrones"

The last of us Photo by Warner Bros. Discovery

"Spoilers Alert"

The sixth episode of this adaptation of the famous video game "The last of Us" has given a lot to talk about lately since there was a scene that caught the attention of fans on social networks.

The mistake occurred at the beginning of a scene when the main characters Joel and Ellie are about to cross the bridge to get to Jackson to meet Joel's brother "Tommy". at that moment, some members of the film crew can be seen very well from an aerial ground shot.

One Twitter user wrote directly to series co-creator Neil Druckman telling him:

Did NOT notice this until I saw the story on CNET and this tweet. Not a massive "flub" like a Starbucks cup in GoT. ACinPhilly on Twitter

The relationship with the famous series game of thrones is because in the fourth chapter of the eighth season called "The Last of the Starks" you can see a cup of the company Starbucks in front of Daenerys Targaryen played by Emilia Clarke in Winterfell while they were in a celebration, this coffee was digitally removed but still remained the bitter pill for the followers of the saga, not to mention that already had them quite unhappy the way the series was unfolding.

Fortunately the followers of the series "The last of us" are taking it with humor because this time it is a mistake that is not considered as severe as the one in Game of Thrones.

Also, the series is being taken with excellent reviews despite the discontent generated by the selection of the actress Bella Ramsey as Ellie because according to some opinions, the actress does not physically resemble the character.

