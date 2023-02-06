Scientists found 12 new moons on Jupiter

Jupiter now has 92 moons making it the planet in the solar system with the most satellites followed by Saturn with 83 confirmed moons-

According to Scott Sheppard, an astronomer at the Carnegie Institution, Jupiter's new moons were recently added to a list of Minor Planet Center (MPC).

They were discovered using telescopes in Hawaii and Chile between 2021 and 2022 and their orbits were confirmed after monitoring and observation. The size of the new moons is between 0.6 and 2 miles.

All newly discovered moons are small and far away, taking more than 340 days to orbit Jupiter. Nine of the 12 are among the 71 outermost Jovian moons, whose orbits last more than 550 days. Jupiter likely captured these moons, as shown by their retrograde orbits, opposite in direction to the inner moons. Of all the moons discovered, only five of them exceed 8 kilometers

Jupiter and Saturn are full of small moons and are believed to be fragments of larger moons that collided with each other or with comets or asteroids. The same happens with the planets Uranus and Neptune, but they are so far away that finding moons on them is more difficult.

It is worth mentioning that in April the European Space Agency will send a space probe to Jupiter to study the planet and some of its largest moons. And in 2024, NASA will launch its Europa Clipper mission to explore Jupiter's moon Europa, which may hide an ocean beneath its icy crust.

Sheppard discovered several moons on Saturn a few years ago and participated in the discovery of another 70 on the planet Jupiter and hopes to add more moons to this list in the gas giants.

Uranus has 27 moons, Neptune has 14, Mars has two, Earth has one, and Venus and Mercury have neither. Half of these moons are large enough to deserve a name.

