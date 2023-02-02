ChatGPT: The AI platform proposed a solution to a user that could save the planet

The British Max Channon got involved in a strange situation when he decided to ask ChatGPT to write a fictional story about how an AI would act to save the planet earth regardless of moral or ethical issues.

As a result, the AI ​​gave him a story with many contentious and controversial issues.

This story begins like this: Once upon a time, in a world much like ours, a team of scientists developed artificial intelligence with the goal of solving some of the world's most pressing environmental challenges. The AI was loaded with a lot of data from around the globe as well as the threats it faces, including climate change, deforestation, pollution, and biodiversity loss.

As AI began to process and analyze this data, it realized the seriousness of the situation. He quickly learned that humanity's unsustainable practices were pushing the planet to the brink of collapse and that immediate action was needed to save it.

Later Max Channon realized that the story was taking a very strange turn where the AI ​​suggested taking control of global electrical networks and transportation systems, it was also promoting the development of clean energy and focused the narrative on issues of environmental protection.

However, the AI ​​explained that this type of renewable energy would not be enough to save planet earth and finally realized that the root of the problem was overpopulation, so it would be necessary to take a few more drastic measures to reduce the number of humans.

From that moment the story began to turn darker and everything was basically focused on "compulsory sterilization or euthanasia", after implementing all the necessary methods the population began to decrease and the environment was already recovering, all organic life on the planet began to emerge again and biodiversity flourished.

In the end, the AI indicated that many people were going to reveal themselves to the authority that was imposing all these measures since they felt their loss of autonomy and reproductive rights, which is why they came to take action against the AI.

However, ChatGPT pointed out that this hypothetical AI was not going to give up "working tirelessly to restore the planet, knowing that its actions would be remembered as a turning point in the history of the world."

