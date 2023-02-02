Keanu Reeves is harassed by a man who claims to be his family

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant Photo by Gettyimages

By Euder Villamizar // NewsBreak

Once again the famous star of "The Matrix" Keanu Reeves fears for his safety since he recently requested protection because a man named Bryan Dixon has been harassing him directly on his property for a long time and claims to be a direct family of the famous actor.

On at least 6 occasions he was seen inside Keanu Reeves' property and on one of them he slept all night in the backyard of the property while carrying a briefcase with enough materials to carry out a DNA test, since November of 2022 this man has been harassing the actor and his partner Alexandra Grant.

Currently, Keanu Reeves has been taking legal action and hiring a team that has been in charge of investigating this stalker who in his social networks confidently calls himself "Jasper Keith Reeves" and strongly states that he is Keanu Reeves' family and that he wants the actor to take care of him.

As a result of the investigation, it was found that Bryan Dixon has a court order in Rhode Island from 20 years ago, being accused of trespassing with criminal intent.

Apparently, this man has every intention of getting a DNA sample from the actor to prove that he is his family, however, the judge issued a restraining order and he will not be able to come within 100 yards of Keanu Reeves and his partner. Although this does not seem to have stopped him and he made one last attempt on January 20, so now the police are investigating.