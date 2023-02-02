Kanye West snatched a woman's cell phone and then throws it to the ground

Kanye West Photo by Daily Loud video screenshot

By Euder Villamizar // NewsBreak

“Stop with your cameras” This was what the famous Kanye West, who now calls himself “Ye” said, Moments before snatching a cell phone from the hands of a woman who was recording it.

Apparently, Kanye West was approached by paparazzi in a way that he disliked after leaving his daughter North Westy's basketball game, so he proceeded to make some claims but when he saw that the woman did not stop, he decided to snatch the phone and throw it at the street while she said "My property", After this, he returned to his truck where his wife Bianca Censori was, with whom days before he was seen shopping in the controversial Balenciaga store, with which he cut ties for having differences of opinion.

There are already precedents for this type of behavior on the part of Kanye West when in 2022 he was accused of assaulting a fan who approached him to ask for an autograph, however, no charges were filed on that occasion.

In 2013, he was charged with causing misdemeanor injury to a paparazzi at Los Angeles International Airport, he was sentenced to 2 years probation, 250 hours of community service, and some private classes to control his anger.

He recently made some controversial publications on his social networks for which it is said that he will not be able to enter Australia where he intended to visit the family of his wife Bianca Censor. Apparently, he will have to apply for a visa to be able to enter the country like any normal person with the risk of being rejected.

The opinions of the public are divided since many people comment in favor and others against it.

At the time of writing this article, the identity of the affected woman is still unknown.