The creators of Instagram create a “News TikTok” called Artifact

Photo by Artifact

By Euder Villamizar // NewsBreak

In 2018, the founders of Instagram left the company due to tensions generated by the plans that Meta Platforms Inc (Facebook) had and its interest in the evolution of the social app for sharing photos and videos.

During this time they were developing a new app called Artifact, which looks like a new text “TikTok” focused on sharing news from verified sources.

Artifact is an application that uses artificial intelligence to learn from each user and show them the news that may interest them the most. That basically makes it look like a news aggregator like Google News or even NewsBreak.

The service consists of displaying popular articles that are chosen from popular news sources like The Verge, NYT, or CNN, but also promises to integrate other smaller outlets.

Each article will be displayed according to the interest and interactions that each user makes within the application, that is, if a user is interested in Fashion news, related news will be shown.

The update is in private beta and can be tested by signing up on its website for Android and iOS devices.

Those users who register via the web will be able to purchase a very simple application, but whoever enters the beta versions will be able to enjoy many more features and interact with other users.

This idea began to be discussed by the owners a few years ago thanks to the automatic learning of Instagram and the success that TikTok has had with these practices, so they were "inspired" to make a similar model but focused on text.

The founders of Instagram do not intend to benefit publishers left or right, either will be enabled, with the intention of displaying high-quality news that adheres to editorial quality standards.

For now, the editors that will make up the application are not known.