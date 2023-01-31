Son of the famous Michael Jordan confirms relationship with Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife

The Investigator

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen togetherPhoto byMarcus Jordan Instagram

By Euder Villamizar // NewsBreak

Marcus Jordan, son of the famous NBA player and legend Michael Jordan, confirmed on social networks what had been suspected for some time now.

Since 2020 there were rumors that he had a relationship with Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of his father's partner Scottie Pippen.

Yesterday we could see a publication on his social Instagram profile where both are making gestures similar to a "Secret handshake" and after this, they hug and end with a kiss.

Larsa Pippen had previously denied the rumors that she was in a relationship with Michael Jordan's son and maintained that they were just friends, but she also has a post on her instagram profile where they can be seen very close despite the fact that it seems to be a simple advertising in honor of Michael Jordan. But in view of what has happened recently, it can be seen that things were a little different.

Many people are happy for this new relationship and want all the best for them according to what can be seen in the comments of the posts, however, the public option of Larsa Pippen's ex-husband is still unknown.

No doubt this type of show of affection is a sign that there is a relationship and are making it public in this way, despite having an age difference of 16 years and an old relationship that ended with 4 children does not seem to be any impediment to arise a beautiful relationship

Scottie Pippen has not yet made a public statement at the time of writing this article.

