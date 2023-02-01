An AI-powered robot could assist people in court

Photo by Getty Images

By Euder Villamizar // NewsBreak

A few days ago, the CEO of the DoNotPay company made a very peculiar announcement where he offered judicial advisory services that were provided by an AI. His intention is to help people who cannot afford a "Human" lawyer to solve simple problems. such as parking tickets or bank commissions, the operation would be by means of a telephone and he would listen to everything that is said in court and then help his client with the decisions he should make.

In the past, some solutions very similar to this have already been implemented, for example, ROSS "The super intelligent lawyer" who is capable of reading 10,000 pages per second and who is driven by an IBM computer, is capable of giving answers with legal quotes saving a lot of time on paperwork.

There are many people who disagree with this solution and indicate that this tool should only be used as a way to reduce investigation times, the main concern begins when considering the possibility of supplying a professional lawyer with this tool.

In this case, DoNotPay gave up on implementing this solution despite saying that its solution was within the limits of the law since it received many warnings from the bar association indicating that if it continued with this project, it could imprison it. in 6 months.

After receiving threats from State Bar prosecutors, it seems likely they will put me in jail for 6 months if I follow through with bringing a robot lawyer into a physical courtroom. DoNotPay is postponing our court case and sticking to consumer rights. Joshua Browder on Twitter.

Some users have used the DoNotPay app to create demand letters and note that it needs more refinement since it is not capable of giving the approach desired by the client, although tools like Chat GPT are getting better and better, and in the future, we could be finding real and refined solutions managed by AI.