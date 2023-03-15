Prince William County Eyes Traffic Camera Pilot Program After Startling Study Reveals Road Safety Issues

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors has recently received the results of a study that gathered data from speed cameras placed at several locations across the county. The study aimed to investigate traffic violations and road safety in school and construction zones as well as signalized intersections.

The data revealed that nearly 25% of vehicles passing through 16 school zones during five school days went through at more than 10 mph over the posted speed limit. Additionally, 4% of the 465,365 vehicles that passed through three construction zones did so at more than 10 mph over the posted speed limit during a five-day workweek. Moreover, eight signalized intersections recorded 6,522 violations over 24 hours, of which 21.4% were vehicles running red lights.

The study showed that compliance with traffic laws increased to 80% to 95% at locations where cameras were installed. The presence of traffic cameras was also found to improve safety beyond camera installation sites. Over time, the presence of cameras at some intersections changed driver behavior and increased safety by eliminating the need for a traffic stop. Traffic cameras allowed for constant enforcement in active school and construction zones and were cost-effective as they freed up police officers for other duties.

The board directed staff to conduct the study in March 2022, and data collection ran from May 2022 through July 2022. After analyzing the study, staff recommended a one-year pilot program expected to begin in August 2023 and run through July 2024. The pilot program will cost $850,000, which will come from local transportation funding. The cost would be recouped through fines and fees, and future funding would come from program revenue.

The prelaunch phase of the pilot program will include completing the procurement process and hiring a vendor, finalizing locations based on data, upgrading locations and recommending a penalty structure. The prelaunch phase will also include public hearings, an education and engagement campaign, establishing operating rules, site selection, and identifying, procuring, and contracting a vendor.

If the board adopts the use of cameras after the pilot program, red-light cameras could potentially be placed at 340 intersections and 100 school zones across the county. Camera installation locations would be based on crash injury data from 2018 to 2022.

Overall, the data gathered from the study emphasizes the importance of implementing measures to improve road safety in school and construction zones as well as signalized intersections. The use of traffic cameras could potentially be an effective solution that improves compliance with traffic laws, reduces the need for police intervention, and increases safety on the roads.

