Prince William County Real Estate Market Takes a Turn in February 2023 Report: Sales Plummet 25% While Home Prices Surge

The Inside Scoop - PWC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24sUTS_0lIlmlFa00
Photo byThe Inside Scoop - PWC

The real estate market in Prince William County is experiencing a slowdown, according to the February market report from the Prince William Association of Realtors. While the median home price continues to rise, the number of sales has decreased, and homes are spending more time on the market.

The report reveals that in February 2023, 323 homes were sold in Prince William County, representing a 25 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2022. Additionally, the number of new listings on the market decreased by 42 percent, with only 362 new homes listed in February 2023, compared to 620 in 2022.

Despite the decrease in sales and new listings, the median home price in the county continues to rise. The report shows that the median home price in February 2023 was $505,000, which is a 9.8 percent increase from the same period in 2022.

One significant change in the market is the number of active listings at the end of the month. In February 2023, there were 333 active listings, compared to only 174 in 2022. This increase in active listings suggests that more homeowners are opting to sell their homes in a market with high median home prices.

Moreover, homes are spending more time on the market. Last month, the average home spent 33 days on the market, compared to only 12 days in 2022. This trend suggests that buyers are taking more time to make decisions, and there may be a higher supply of homes on the market compared to the demand.

The Prince William Association of Realtors report is valuable for buyers and sellers who want to stay informed about market trends in the county. The report's data can help home sellers determine the right price and timing to list their property. Similarly, homebuyers can use this information to find the best deals on the market, as well as to gauge whether it is a good time to buy or not.

In conclusion, the real estate market in Prince William County is experiencing a slowdown in sales and new listings. However, the median home price continues to rise, and there is an increase in active listings, which suggests that more homeowners are listing their homes for sale. The longer time homes are spending on the market shows that buyers are taking more time to make decisions, and there may be a higher supply of homes on the market compared to last year.

Check out the Prince William Association of Realtors February 2023 report here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Prince William County# Real Estate Market# Home Sales# Home Prices# February 2023 Report

Comments / 0

Published by

Welcome to The Inside Scoop - PWC, your source for the latest news and updates on everything happening in Prince William County. From local politics and events to community issues and human interest stories, we've got you covered.

Prince William County, VA
66 followers

More from The Inside Scoop - PWC

Prince William County, VA

Rural vs. Urban: Battle for the Future of Prince William County

Republican Jeanine Lawson has announced her candidacy for chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, setting up a potential clash with the current chair, Ann B. Wheeler, in the upcoming election. The announcement comes at a time when the county is experiencing rapid growth and significant changes in its rural areas, which has sparked a backlash against the Democratic-controlled board.

Read full story
3 comments
Prince William County, VA

Prince William County Eyes Traffic Camera Pilot Program After Startling Study Reveals Road Safety Issues

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors has recently received the results of a study that gathered data from speed cameras placed at several locations across the county. The study aimed to investigate traffic violations and road safety in school and construction zones as well as signalized intersections.

Read full story
Prince William County, VA

10 Fun and Exciting Things to Do in March in Prince William County

March is an exciting month to engage in fun activities and events as we eagerly await the arrival of spring. From outdoor adventures to indoor workshops, here are ten things you can do this March in Prince William County.

Read full story
Prince William County, VA

Spring Forward or Fall Back? The Ongoing Debate on Daylight Saving in PWC as the clock moves forward on Sunday March 12

As the winter season winds down and spring approaches, residents of Prince William County in Virginia prepare for the annual transition to Daylight Saving Time (DST). However, in recent years, there has been a growing debate about whether or not to continue observing DST.

Read full story
7 comments

The Marine Corps Base Quantico (MCBQ) Training Advisory From March 9 - 26, 2023

The Marine Corps Base Quantico (MCBQ) has released its training advisory schedule for March 9-26, 2023. The schedule features a range of live fire demonstrations, skills exercises, and inert operations involving various types of munitions and weapons.

Read full story
Prince William County, VA

Prince William County Commemorates Social Work Appreciation Month, Procurement Month, and Flood Awareness Week

Photo byPrince William County - Communications office. The Prince William Board of County Supervisors recently announced three proclamations that will shape the month of March in the county. Social Work Appreciation Month, Procurement Month, and Flood Awareness Week will all be commemorated in various ways to bring attention to their importance.

Read full story
Manassas, VA

Manassas City Police Department Hosts Parent E3 Series to Address Substance Abuse in Youths

The Manassas City Police Department is set to host a Parent E3 Series aimed at educating and empowering parents and guardians to address at-risk behaviors in youths. The event, which is scheduled to hold at Osbourn High School, promises to be an engaging and educational experience for all attendees.

Read full story
1 comments
Manassas, VA

Manassas St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 11 at 11am.

Manassas, Virginia is getting ready for one of the most exciting and colorful events of the year, the St. Patrick's Day Parade, scheduled for March 11 at 11am. This parade has been a popular tradition for the community for over a decade and attracts thousands of visitors from all over Virginia and beyond.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy