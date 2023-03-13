10 Fun and Exciting Things to Do in March in Prince William County

The Inside Scoop - PWC

March is an exciting month to engage in fun activities and events as we eagerly await the arrival of spring. From outdoor adventures to indoor workshops, here are ten things you can do this March in Prince William County.

  1. Attend a Mind-Body Educational Yoga Flow Workshop at Sharron Baucom Dale City Recreation Center.
  2. Learn How to Cook a Traditional St. Patrick’s Day Meal at Ben Lomond Historic Site.
  3. Try Out a Unique Egg Hunt at Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre on March 25. This year, Peter Rabbit has caused some mischief by taking all the candy and toys from our eggs and replacing them with a series of tasks and riddles. To retrieve the stolen goods, you must solve the puzzle that Peter has cleverly created. Peter has tailored each challenge to fit the needs of each participating family, adding to the fun and excitement of the hunt. Upon completion, you will receive a gift basket filled with treats, prizes, and other goodies to take home. Register here!
  4. Visit the Dale City Farmers Market for fresh produce and local goods. With nearly 50 vendors in the summer and 20+ in the winter, it is one of the largest open-air markets in the region.
  5. Explore Leesylvania State Park: Located on the banks of the Potomac River, Leesylvania State Park is a beautiful natural area that's perfect for hiking and fishing. Don't miss the park's historic sites, including the remains of an 18th-century plantation.
  6. Visit the Story Trail at Independent Hill Library for a fun hike with the kids.
  7. Test Out Your Ninja Warrior Skills at the Warrior Challenge Course at Locust Shade Park. In collaboration with the Department of Defense (DOD), the Warrior Challenge Course at Locust Shade Park offers visitors of all ages an opportunity to have fun and test their endurance and strength as they tackle various obstacles. The course features exciting challenges such as floating boards, sway and ninja steps, a U-turn ramp, a two-lane sprinting track, and a warped wall.
  8. Take in Some History at the Old Manassas Courthouse with a free lecture on Northern Virginia's Developmental History.
  9. Learn How to Garden at Rippon Lodge on March 25.
  10. Attend a wine tasting: Virginia is known for its wine, and Prince William County is no exception. Visit one of the county's wineries, like The Winery at La Grange or Effingham Manor Winery, for a tasting and a tour.

These ten activities offer something for everyone to enjoy in March. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing yoga session or an exciting ninja warrior challenge, there’s no shortage of things to do in Prince William County.

# Prince William County# Cooking Class# Egg Hunt# St Patrick Day# Hiking Trails

Welcome to The Inside Scoop - PWC, your source for the latest news and updates on everything happening in Prince William County.

Prince William County, VA
