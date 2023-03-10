The Marine Corps Base Quantico (MCBQ) Training Advisory From March 9 - 26, 2023

Photo by The Marine Corps Base Quantico - Facebook

The Marine Corps Base Quantico (MCBQ) has released its training advisory schedule for March 9-26, 2023. The schedule features a range of live fire demonstrations, skills exercises, and inert operations involving various types of munitions and weapons.

The training schedule kicks off on March 9 with a live fire demonstration of 155 Howitzers and 81MM Mortars for Non-Frag munitions that weigh 01LBS and below. On March 10, the training continues with a similar demonstration for Non-Frag munitions that weigh 10LBS and below.

March 13 and 14 will feature live fire demonstrations for Non-Frag munitions that weigh 05LBS and below, while March 15 and 16 will focus on engineer skills exercises involving Fex/Claymores and Frag munitions that weigh 05LBS and below and 50LBS and below respectively.

From March 17-18, the training will intensify with a live fire demonstration for Frag munitions that weigh 50LBS and below, including 7.62 and below. The following week, from March 20-24, live fire inert operations and demonstrations will be conducted for missiles, rockets, and small arms, as well as 60/80MM Mortars and Frag munitions that weigh 50LBS and below.

Finally, on March 25, there will be a live fire demonstration for 60/80MM Mortars, concluding the training advisory for the month.

It is important to note that the training will be conducted overnight on some occasions, and residents living in the surrounding areas may experience noise, vibrations, and/or illuminations as a result of the training exercises. The impact of the noise and vibrations can vary depending on the location, atmospheric conditions, time of day, and reductions to naturally occurring sound barriers.

Residents should expect to hear some level of noise or experience vibrations from the training exercises, as training on MCBQ is continuous. The schedule and live-fire activities may also change due to operational conditions, so it is advisable to follow the MCBQ Facebook page for any rare updates to the range training schedule.

MCBQ is a critical asset for weapons proficiency training for Marines, the Department of Defense, federal agencies, and law enforcement organizations. The base operates 43 live-fire ranges that support training from small arms to explosive demolitions to artillery fire to the delivery of live-aerial munitions.

For more information on the impact of training, the noise advisory times or to comment on the exercises. Residents can visit the MCBQ Noise Advisory webpage.

https://www.quantico.marines.mil/Info/Noise-Advisories/

Additionally, those who would like to learn more about MCBQ can visit the official website.

https://www.quantico.marines.mil