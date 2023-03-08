Prince William County Commemorates Social Work Appreciation Month, Procurement Month, and Flood Awareness Week

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors recently announced three proclamations that will shape the month of March in the county. Social Work Appreciation Month, Procurement Month, and Flood Awareness Week will all be commemorated in various ways to bring attention to their importance.

March has been designated Social Work Appreciation Month, with the board commending all social workers and human services caseworkers for their crucial work in breaking barriers that residents face daily. The barriers to living safely and self-sufficiently are complex, and Prince William County’s Department of Social Services and the Prince William Area Agency on Aging have 150 staff members who offer or support programs that provide strength-based, family-focused services to individuals and families. These staff members work tirelessly to meet the needs of all county residents, providing vital support for families, children, and elderly or disabled adults.

Procurement Month has also been proclaimed in recognition of procurement and materials management professionals' role in fostering government efficiency. Procurement professionals spend significant money on behalf of their organizations and have considerable influence on the economy. They work hard to establish and maintain ethical standards in buying and selling, increase their knowledge of efficient procurement methods, disseminate useful information to their members, and promote professionalism in public purchasing. The Prince William County Department of Finance Division of Procurement Services and other professional associations will be engaging in special efforts throughout March to inform the public of the importance of procurement and materials management professionals.

Finally, the board has proclaimed March 12 through 18 as Flood Awareness Week in Prince William County. Flooding is a common and costly natural disaster nationwide, and Prince William County is at risk every year. Only 3% of Virginians have flood insurance, making flood awareness and preparedness more important than ever. The Prince William County Office of Emergency Management will be facilitating various outreach activities throughout the month to encourage all residents and business owners to know their flood risk, purchase flood insurance, and be prepared for emergencies.

These three proclamations showcase the breadth of services and support provided to Prince William County residents by social workers, procurement professionals, and emergency management officials. Their work is crucial to the safety, well-being, and resilience of the county's residents, and the board's recognition of their efforts is a testament to their dedication and hard work.

Prince Willam County Press Releases

