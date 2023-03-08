Manassas, VA

Manassas City Police Department Hosts Parent E3 Series to Address Substance Abuse in Youths

The Inside Scoop - PWC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05UIxz_0lASNyeP00
Photo byManassas City Police Department - Facebook

The Manassas City Police Department is set to host a Parent E3 Series aimed at educating and empowering parents and guardians to address at-risk behaviors in youths. The event, which is scheduled to hold at Osbourn High School, promises to be an engaging and educational experience for all attendees.

The event is being organized in partnership with regional law enforcement partners and subject matter experts who will provide attendees with the tools and resources needed to address issues relating to substance abuse. The program is designed to Engage, Educate, and Empower parents and guardians to be better equipped to recognize and address at-risk behaviors in their children.

The Parent E3 Series will take place on Wednesday, March 22nd, from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm, with dinner served from 5:30 pm to 6:00 pm. The presentation will commence promptly at 6:00 pm and end at 8:00 pm.

Given the sensitive nature of the subject matter, the event is only open to an adult-only audience. The Manassas City Police Department recognizes the importance of providing a safe and conducive atmosphere where parents and guardians can learn, share and connect with others who are facing similar challenges.

The event promises to be an interactive and informative experience for attendees, with presentations from subject matter experts who will provide insights on the latest trends, risks, and warning signs of substance abuse in youths. There will also be a panel discussion where attendees can ask questions and receive feedback from law enforcement officials and subject matter experts.

The Parent E3 Series is part of the Manassas City Police Department's ongoing efforts to promote substance abuse awareness and prevention in the community. The department remains committed to providing a safe and drug-free environment for all residents, and events like these serve as a testament to their dedication to this cause.

In conclusion, the Parent E3 Series is an excellent opportunity for parents and guardians to equip themselves with the necessary tools and resources to address at-risk behaviors in their children. By attending the event, attendees will be empowered to create a safer and drug-free environment for their families and the community at large.

Sign up here

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Welcome to The Inside Scoop - PWC, your source for the latest news and updates on everything happening in Prince William County. From local politics and events to community issues and human interest stories, we've got you covered.

Prince William County, VA
28 followers

More from The Inside Scoop - PWC

Prince William County, VA

Spring Forward or Fall Back? The Ongoing Debate on Daylight Saving in PWC as the clock moves forward on Sunday March 12

As the winter season winds down and spring approaches, residents of Prince William County in Virginia prepare for the annual transition to Daylight Saving Time (DST). However, in recent years, there has been a growing debate about whether or not to continue observing DST.

Read full story
4 comments

The Marine Corps Base Quantico (MCBQ) Training Advisory From March 9 - 26, 2023

The Marine Corps Base Quantico (MCBQ) has released its training advisory schedule for March 9-26, 2023. The schedule features a range of live fire demonstrations, skills exercises, and inert operations involving various types of munitions and weapons.

Read full story
Prince William County, VA

Prince William County Commemorates Social Work Appreciation Month, Procurement Month, and Flood Awareness Week

Photo byPrince William County - Communications office. The Prince William Board of County Supervisors recently announced three proclamations that will shape the month of March in the county. Social Work Appreciation Month, Procurement Month, and Flood Awareness Week will all be commemorated in various ways to bring attention to their importance.

Read full story
Manassas, VA

Manassas St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 11 at 11am.

Manassas, Virginia is getting ready for one of the most exciting and colorful events of the year, the St. Patrick's Day Parade, scheduled for March 11 at 11am. This parade has been a popular tradition for the community for over a decade and attracts thousands of visitors from all over Virginia and beyond.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy