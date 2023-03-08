Manassas City Police Department Hosts Parent E3 Series to Address Substance Abuse in Youths

Photo by Manassas City Police Department - Facebook

The Manassas City Police Department is set to host a Parent E3 Series aimed at educating and empowering parents and guardians to address at-risk behaviors in youths. The event, which is scheduled to hold at Osbourn High School, promises to be an engaging and educational experience for all attendees.

The event is being organized in partnership with regional law enforcement partners and subject matter experts who will provide attendees with the tools and resources needed to address issues relating to substance abuse. The program is designed to Engage, Educate, and Empower parents and guardians to be better equipped to recognize and address at-risk behaviors in their children.

The Parent E3 Series will take place on Wednesday, March 22nd, from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm, with dinner served from 5:30 pm to 6:00 pm. The presentation will commence promptly at 6:00 pm and end at 8:00 pm.

Given the sensitive nature of the subject matter, the event is only open to an adult-only audience. The Manassas City Police Department recognizes the importance of providing a safe and conducive atmosphere where parents and guardians can learn, share and connect with others who are facing similar challenges.

The event promises to be an interactive and informative experience for attendees, with presentations from subject matter experts who will provide insights on the latest trends, risks, and warning signs of substance abuse in youths. There will also be a panel discussion where attendees can ask questions and receive feedback from law enforcement officials and subject matter experts.

The Parent E3 Series is part of the Manassas City Police Department's ongoing efforts to promote substance abuse awareness and prevention in the community. The department remains committed to providing a safe and drug-free environment for all residents, and events like these serve as a testament to their dedication to this cause.

In conclusion, the Parent E3 Series is an excellent opportunity for parents and guardians to equip themselves with the necessary tools and resources to address at-risk behaviors in their children. By attending the event, attendees will be empowered to create a safer and drug-free environment for their families and the community at large.

Sign up here