Nantucket, MA

Town manager addresses non-voting taxpayers Saturday

The Inquirer and Mirror

( July 6, 2023 ) Town manager Libby Gibson will speak via Zoom at the  next meeting of the Advisory Committee of Non-Voting Taxpayers at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 8.

To participate or watch, visit https://us06web. zoom.us/j/85332474926

The agenda is posted on the Town of Nantucket website: https://www. nantucket-ma.gov/AgendaCenter/ ViewFile/Agenda/12775?html= true

The advisory committee, which dates to 1991, makes recommendations to the Select Board on issues of concern to non-resident taxpayers.  The 15 members are appointed by the town manager for three-year terms.

Future meetings this summer are scheduled for July 22, Aug. 5, Aug. 19 and Sept. 2.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

The Inquirer and Mirror is Nantucket's number-one source for news and information since 1821.

Nantucket, MA
1K followers

More from The Inquirer and Mirror

Nantucket, MA

Cavatina Duo at St. Paul's Tuesday

( July 26, 2023 ) A perpetual favorite of Nantucket audiences, the Cavatina Duo will be on the island for another unforgettable evening of music Tuesday at the Nantucket Musical Society’s fourth performance in its 2023 Summer Concert Series.

Read full story
Nantucket, MA

High-surf advisory Thursday

(July 26, 2023) The National Weather Service has issued a high-surf advisory for Nantucket and much of southeastern New England from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m. Thursday. Large breaking waves of four to six feet are expected in the surf zone. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion are expected.

Read full story

Today's Beach Report: The good days keep on coming

( July 26, 2023 ) Nantucket's 10 lifeguarded beaches are all open today, with green flags and calm surf everywere under sunny skies. Nantucket town lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at Jetties, Children's, Nobadeer, Dionis, Sconset, Surfside, Cisco Miacomet, Ladies and Madaket beaches.

Read full story
Nantucket, MA

Beverly Knapp, 84

Beverly Knapp , 84, of Nantucket, died Friday, July 21, 2023. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 29 at the First Congregational Church on Centre Street.

Read full story

Airport manager pays $4,000 penalty for violating conflict of interest law

( July 26, 2023 ) Nantucket Memorial Airport manager Noah Karberg has paid a $4,000 civil penalty for violating the state conflict of interest law in connection with the lease of airport land to a business of which he was privately a regular customer.

Read full story
1 comments
Nantucket, MA

Shirley M. Gardner, 89

Shirley M. Gardner , 89, of Nantucket, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Our Island Home. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Read full story
Nantucket, MA

Fireworks return to the Pops next month

( July 25, 2026 ) Fireworks will return to the Boston Pops concert on Jetties Beach to benefit Nantucket Cottage Hospital Aug. 12. The pyrotechnics will be launched from an offshore barge during the orchestra’s rendition of the " 1812 Overture " at approximately 9 p.m., hospital spokesman Jeff Coakley said.

Read full story

Today's Beach Report: A great day to hit the water

( July 25, 2023 ) Nantucket's 10 lifeguarded beaches are all open today, with green flags and calm surf everywere under sunny skies. Nantucket town lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at Jetties, Children's, Nobadeer, Dionis, Sconset, Surfside, Cisco Miacomet, Ladies and Madaket beaches.

Read full story
Nantucket, MA

Island man charged in Old South Road hit-and-run

( July 24, 2023 ) A Pine Crest Drive man driving a black Chevrolet pick-up truck allegedly fled the scene of a crash he caused by striking a sport-utility vehicle on Old South Road Sunday night, police said.

Read full story
1 comments
Nantucket, MA

Cornhole tournament raises over $6,000 for Boys & Girls Club

( July 24, 2023 ) Summer resident Owen Larson hosted the fifth annual Nantucket Owl Charity Cornhole Tournament at the Boys & Girls Club Saturday, raising $6,250 for the organization.

Read full story
Nantucket, MA

Terry Lynn Lavallee, 63

Terry Lynn Lavallee, 63, of Nantucket, died Sunday, July 23, 2023 at McCarthy Care Center in Sandwich. A service will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery on Nantucket at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 27.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MO

St. Paul's Concert

Read full story
Nantucket, MA

Brynne A. Donahue

Brynne A. Donahue, formerly of Nantucket, died Thursday, July 13, 2023. Calling hours will be from 3-5 p.m. Thursday, July 27 at Hill Funeral Home, East Greenwich, R.I.

Read full story
Nantucket, MA

Ann Jones Holmes

Ann Jones Holmes, of Nantucket, died Tuesday, July 11, 2023. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 at the First Congregational Church on Centre Street.

Read full story

Today's Beach Report: Green flags across the board

( July 24, 2023 ) Nantucket's 10 lifeguarded beaches are all open today, with green flags and calm surf everywere under partly sunny skies. Nantucket town lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at Jetties, Children's, Nobadeer, Dionis, Sconset, Surfside, Cisco Miacomet, Ladies and Madaket beaches.

Read full story
Northampton, MA

Charles W. Dragon, 91

Charles W. Dragon, 91, of Northampton and Nantucket, died Wednesday, July 12, 2023. There will be no services.

Read full story
Nantucket, MA

Theresa N. Burke, 91

Theresa Nevronis Burke, 91, of Nantucket and formerly of Fall River, died Sunday, June 18, 2023. Burial will be in Newport, R.I. There will be no services.

Read full story

First lady visits downtown during fundraising trip

( July 22, 2023 ) First lady Jill Biden was on the island for a fundraiser Saturday, and took some time in the afternoon to visit several downtown shops. Biden checked out Murray's Toggery Shop, Pageo, Trinity Collection, Style Paris, Mitchell's Book Corner, Olivela and Nantucket Bookworks during a brief public appearance Saturday before her motorcade rolled back out of town.

Read full story
117 comments
Nantucket, MA

Photo Gallery: Swim Across America

( July 22, 2023 ) Swim Across America-Nantucket raised a record $650,000 to benefit Nantucket Cottage Hospital, Palliative & Supportive Care of Nantucket and Mass General Cancer Center with its 11th annual open water swim Saturday Morning at Jetties Beach.

Read full story

Today's Beach Report: Sunny skies and calm surf

( July 22, 2023 ) Nantucket's 10 lifeguarded beaches are all open today, with green flags and calm surf everywere under sunny skies. Nantucket town lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at Jetties, Children's Surfside and Cisco.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy