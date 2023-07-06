Town manager addresses non-voting taxpayers Saturday

( July 6, 2023 ) Town manager Libby Gibson will speak via Zoom at the next meeting of the Advisory Committee of Non-Voting Taxpayers at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 8.

To participate or watch, visit https://us06web. zoom.us/j/85332474926

The agenda is posted on the Town of Nantucket website: https://www. nantucket-ma.gov/AgendaCenter/ ViewFile/Agenda/12775?html= true

The advisory committee, which dates to 1991, makes recommendations to the Select Board on issues of concern to non-resident taxpayers. The 15 members are appointed by the town manager for three-year terms.

Future meetings this summer are scheduled for July 22, Aug. 5, Aug. 19 and Sept. 2.