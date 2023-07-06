Trust all your senses when choosing a wine

( July 7, 2023 ) It’s all starting to make sense.

Throughout life, we use our five senses, whether walking on the beach, dining, watching a movie at the Dreamland or sleeping. So, What is the correlation with wine?

Before we continue, common sense is not one of the five nor the sixth sense. Most of us use this to purchase wine and gravitate toward a deemed appropriate price point or someone else’s wine rating.

Stop. How about choosing a wine based on how it touches your five senses?

Ingredients in Wine

Wine is made up of 70 percent to 90 percent water and 10 to 20 percent alcohol. The rest consists of various nutrients and compounds imparting color, aroma, taste and body. That’s easy to remember.

Five Senses

Hearing or audition, vision or sight, aroma or olfaction, taste or gustation and touch. The primary senses I use are vision, aroma and taste. A secondary used sense is touch as I retain the wine within my mouth, and the least used of all is hearing. Yes, you can discern the sound that wine makes by the screw top, pull of the cork or the pop of sparkling wine and that may preestablish your expectations through sound.

A sensation is created by a stimulus (a color, an aroma or a taste) and is received by specific receptors in your eyes, nose and mouth.

Sensory receptors are cells translating the stimulus into an electric signal, and this is conducted within specific regions in the brain.

Structures in the brain process the signal and may remain unnoticed by the taster if the stimulation is not strong enough. It becomes neutral. If the processed signal is noticed, then the taster subconsciously compares the perception with the ones processed in their memory to be able to react to the stimulation.

These events happen quickly, fast enough so that you can react rapidly. For example, you walk past someone wearing a specific perfume/cologne, and it reminds you instantly of the person you know who wears it. It’s the aroma that is the trigger, not the person.

More About the Five Senses

We group senses into two categories: chemical and physical. Chemical senses respond to stimuli that are actual chemical compounds.

Aroma detects chemical compounds that are small enough to evaporate in the air. These compounds or fragrances are perceived by the receptors located in our noses.

Tasting captures compounds soluble in saliva and received by our tasting receptors located on the tongue and inside our mouth.

The physical senses perceive stimuli that are physical in nature.

Hearing is the sense that receives the sound waves conducted through the inner ear.

Vision reacts to light waves received through specialized cells in the eye retina.

Did we forget one? Yes, the sense of touch. Wine can be felt in the mouth, although you don’t touch it with your fingers.

All the physical sensations in the mouth and the sensations of pain, heat or cold are called mouthfeel. A wine can feel heavy/viscous or syrupy, fizzy or astringent.

The Test

The best time of the day to enjoy food and beverages, including wine, is at 10 a.m. Why? Think about it. You are awake, you’ve had breakfast and a coffee, and you brushed your teeth hours before. Your nose has yet to be saturated by the aromas of the day.

It would be best to flush your mouth with fresh room-temperature water, then think about the letter “S:” see, swirl, sniff, swish, swallow and savor.

Cleanse your mouth once again with fresh water and repeat. Use your senses to build an image and remember your likes and dislikes. Dislikes usually come with another “S” – spit – as not all wines were made for you.

Peter McEachern is the general manager of the Nantucket Yacht Club. He has been buying wine, creating wine lists and running wine tastings since 1983. He can be reached at peter@nantucketyachtclub.org

