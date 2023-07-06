The Launch of the Nantucket Railroad

Editor’s Note: Each week, the Nantucket Historical Association will highlight an item from its extensive collection of artifacts, correspondence, photographs and artwork.

( July 6, 2023 ) More intimately connected with summer events on Nantucket, begotten by and for land ventures, the progenitor of several hotels, and for a third of a century, the lifeline between town and Siasconset, was the dry-land complement to the steamboats: the Nantucket railroad.

In April 1881, circulars were issued announcing proposals, affirming stability and inviting investment in bonds of the Nantucket Railroad Company. The following month it swung into action by purchasing rails and rolling stock, and brought workmen to the island and began repairing and raising the level of the roadbed.

The arrival of the rails at the end of May and the use of two small flatcars on the lengthening track facilitated the work considerably. The system was a narrow gauge of 36 inches.

Perhaps the two most exciting moments in Nantucket’s railroad history were in early July: the first when the engine, tender and two cars were unloaded from the barge Roslyn Sherman on the first day of the month, and the second when they went into service, on July 4.

The locomotive, a product of the Baldwin Works of Philadelphia, had been used for several months on the Danville, Olney and Ohio River Railroad in Illinois.

It was shipped to Nantucket via New York, where it was equipped with a patented spark arrester to prevent its setting fire to the pine groves; and on the flanks of the tender, its name was inscribed in gold letters: “DIONIS.”

The choice had been that of Charles F. Coffin, general manager of the company, and it was in memory of Dionis Coffin, wife of the patriarch Tristram.

Text excerpted from the Nantucket Historical Association’s publication, “Holiday Island” by Clay Lancaster.

Photo of Nantucket Central Railroad Engine No. 1 leaving Steamboat Wharf via Easy Street with flags for Independence Day celebrations, circa 1901.