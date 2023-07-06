MMAN holding seal workshops for kids

( July 6, 2023 ) Marine Mammal Alliance Nantucket is offering free workshops on the beach again this summer for children ages 5-11, where they will learn about the most abundant animal on Nantucket beaches: gray seals.

What do they look like? What do you do if you see one on the beach? Why are they so important and protected?

Children learn safety tips around seals and much information to share. With kid-sized binoculars and clipboards, they gather important data about (life-sized stuffed) seals. Is it healthy?

Three workshops are being offered July 15, Aug. 1 and Aug. 24, all at Sconset Beach, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. The workshops are free, but registration is required. Sign up at www.NantucketMMAN. org.